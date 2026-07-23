Inside Ram Kapoor’s fully automated home with rare art, Mick Jagger’s ‘lips’, coffin-shaped bar

‘I turned a flat into gym’: Inside Ram Kapoor’s fully automated home with expensive art, Mick Jagger’s ‘lips’

Actor Ram Kapoor, once among the highest-paid actors on Indian television, owns a lavish sea-facing apartment in South Mumbai that reflects his love for design, art and technology. Designed largely by the actor himself, the home is done in a palette of beige, brown, gold and brass, with every corner carrying its own distinct character. From the custom-made brass entrance door to rare artworks and hidden speakers disguised as wall decor, almost every element of the house has been thoughtfully curated. The entire home is fully automated, allowing the actor to control everything from lights to curtains through an app.

A brass entrance and a rare artwork

The home’s striking brass front door was chosen with longevity in mind. “It will look more and more vintage as time passes,” Ram told Nayandeep Rakshit. The entrance opens to a rare artwork by an Argentine artist, positioned in a way that visitors first see its reflection in a mirror placed opposite it. “This entire thing is done using pencil and chalk. It’s by an Argentine artist. I picked it up from London,” he said.

The entrance of Ram Kapoor house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The entrance of Ram Kapoor house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

A home designed around privacy

Ram revealed that he deliberately designed the house to separate work from family life. “I designed the house in such a way that our main home starts there, while this section is for meetings, script sessions and wardrobe look tests. Everything can happen here without anyone entering the main house. This also becomes a waiting area when meetings are happening inside.” His wife Gautami Kapoor added, “That’s why he put such a beautiful painting here.”

The waiting area in the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The waiting area in the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The painting by an Argentinian artist. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The painting by an Argentinian artist. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

A fully automated smart home

Technology is one of the biggest highlights of the apartment. The house unlocks through facial recognition, and almost every function is app-controlled. Recalling a funny incident, Gautami shared, “Ram had to redo his face recognition after losing weight because the lock didn’t recognise his new face.”

Ram added, “This whole house is on automation. I can operate the curtains and lights from anywhere in the world through an app.” Gautami explained, “Everything is automated — the curtains, lights… everything runs on sensors.”

The house also features sensor-based night lighting across the dining area and hallways. “This is to stop people from running into things,” Ram joked, before adding, “It’s especially useful when you’re drunk.”

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The ‘Den’ with hidden speakers

One of the most eye-catching spaces in the house is a deep red entertainment room, which the family calls “The Den.” For Gautami, it’s simply “the den,” but for Ram, it’s his movie room and meeting space. The television rises out of a concealed console, while the 3D wall panels double up as speakers. “These are actually speakers,” Ram said, pointing at the textured wall decor. “The console houses the centre speakers, while the wall decor acts as the rear speakers.”

Ram Kapoor’s meeting room cum private theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Ram Kapoor’s meeting room cum private theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The room also features multiple lighting modes. “There are different themes — movie, popcorn, theatrical and meeting.”

The bathroom with Mick Jagger’s lips

Perhaps the most unusual feature of the room is its attached bathroom, which houses a sofa shaped like a giant pair of lips. Showing it during Farah Khan’s vlog, Ram revealed, “These are Mick Jagger’s lips.” Gautami laughed and called it “the selfie point.” “I first saw something similar in the Maldives and wanted to recreate it,” Ram said.

The famous selfie point at Ram Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The famous selfie point at Ram Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Ram has a whole apartment as his personal gym

Ram recently underwent a dramatic physical transformation, and to support his fitness journey, he purchased another apartment in a separate building and converted it into a professional gym. “I had to lose weight, so I wanted access to a world-class gym 24 hours a day,” he explained. Despite owning it, he joked that the space is now ruled by his children. “I have to get my children’s permission to use the movie room. Without their approval, I can’t even enter the gym.”

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A coffin-inspired bar

The actor’s bar area is equally distinctive. Its centrepiece is a custom-made Italian table that resembles a life-sized coffin. “The idea is simple,” Ram joked. “Get drunk… and get into the coffin.” Apart from functioning as a table, it also offers hidden storage. “The furniture is from Italy and the lights are from Germany,” he said.

Ram Kapoor’s bar area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Ram Kapoor’s bar area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Art meets luxury

The living room overlooks the sea and features a massage chair placed beside the window to enjoy the view. The gold centre table resembles a massive tree trunk and sits on an off-white furry carpet, surrounded by beige sofas. Among the most valuable pieces in the house is an original painting by MF Husain.

The living room with MF Hussain painting. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The living room with MF Hussain painting. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“I have always admired Husain. People know him for his horses, but he created so much more. This is from his Mahabharata series. Most paintings from that series depict bloodshed and war, but I wanted something that matched the colour palette of this home. This shows Krishna asking Arjuna to move forward. I was lucky enough to get it.”

He added, “My children don’t know what this painting is worth today, or what it will be worth when it will be finally given to them—and I am not telling them. It’s also signed by Husain.”

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Paintings with personal memories

The dining area features a marble flooring, and a white marble dining table and dark wooden chairs. Its highlight is a painting by artist Sunil Padwal, gifted to Ram by his father.

The dining area decorated with a painting gifted by Ram’s father. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The dining area decorated with a painting gifted by Ram’s father. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The home also has a corridor dedicated entirely to family photographs, creating a memory wall filled with personal moments. The standout piece there is a portrait of Ram in one of his iconic screen avatars, sporting a white beard and a broad, imposing frame.

The main view from the living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The main view from the living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The corridor also doubles as a clever storage area, with concealed spaces built into the walls for shoes and handbags, blending functionality seamlessly with design.

While the exact price of the apartment is not publicly known, sea-facing luxury homes in Mumbai’s Juhu area are typically valued between Rs 15 crore and Rs 45 crore. Spread across approximately 4,000 sq ft, the property is estimated to command anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 90,000 per sq ft.