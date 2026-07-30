Ram Kapoor’s wife apologises to Shreya Kalra for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour: ‘Not defending’

Just days after actor Ram Kapoor found himself at the centre of a controversy on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the reality show revisited the issue in its latest episode. The controversy erupted after a video of Ram kissing fellow contestant and content creator Shreya Kalra on the cheek went viral, drawing widespread criticism as many viewers felt Shreya appeared visibly uncomfortable. Amid the backlash, Ram’s wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, had publicly defended him. In the latest episode, however, she entered the show and apologised to Shreya on his behalf.

Gautami entered the house alongside Shreya’s boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, during a special segment in which contestants met their loved ones. Walking up to Shreya with folded hands, Gautami said, “Mataji, agar koi galti ho gayi ho toh maaf kar dena. Agar inhone apko galat touch kiya hai, thooka hai aapke… toh main inke taraf se maafi maangti hoon (If he made a mistake then please forgive him. If he touched you inappropriately, or spit on you, then I am asking for forgiveness on his behalf).”

She further added, “If I hug you, you are not going to say anything right? To all the women if Ram has made you uncomfortable then I apologise on his behalf. He is like that only, I am not defending him. He is just like a teddy bear.” Shreya smiled and responded that it was okay.

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What Shreya Kalra said about Ram Kapoor?

The apology comes days after Shreya had voiced her discomfort with Ram’s behaviour during a conversation on the show. Recalling an earlier incident, she had said: “When Shivangi was doing her task, Ram sir came very close to her. So Harshad said, ‘Don’t come so close’. As soon as he moved, he said, sorry. What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spit all over the f***ing place.”

She had further added, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I’m gonna hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now. I saved you three times, and you don’t even lift a finger. I should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.”

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Gautami Kapoor defends husband Ram Kapoor

Following the controversy, Gautami had defended her husband in a video shared on Instagram, saying, “I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lock Upp, but I think after the last 2-3 days, I can’t stay silent. So, I came here to speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgements and comments, saying that he’s a sleaze, he’s a th**ki, he’s an old man who has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is. I’m not defending him for the way he is, but he’s a man who is all heart, and he went into the game show or the reality show without any strategy or any plan. So I think that is what is coming across.”

Addressing the kissing controversy, Gautami had also said, “If he was being sleazy, then I’m sure the inmates would have called him out in the initial days of the show. Then why is it now that suddenly there’s this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean, what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that, yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader, which maybe he should have done because she’s done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way.”

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The finale of the captive reality show will stream on August 5.