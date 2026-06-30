‘Infidelity not a deal breaker’: Ram Kapoor says wife was okay with his on-screen kiss

TV actor Ram Kapoor has failed to make a good first impression on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Right from day one on the show, he has been in the news for his entitled behaviour and inappropriate comments, with other contestants often calling him out. In the latest episode as well, Ram Kapoor’s opinions were met with strong opposition. In the first instance, Madhuri Grover said it was not okay for wives to see their husbands kiss another woman on screen, with an irritated Ram Kapoor strongly disagreeing. He also said cheating in a marriage is not a deal breaker, with Akanksha Chamola protesting to his comments.

Ram Kapoor defends cheating in marriage

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor stirred a serious discussion with his views on infidelity. When Shreya Kalra asked, “You know your partner cheated on you, so what is the solution? Do you explore other options because you don’t feel the same connection?” This discussion stemmed from Harshad Chopda’s confession that his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend. Sharing his views, Ram Kapoor said, “No, you have to find the connection again.”

Also Read: Ram Kapoor hugs Ekta Kapoor, addresses their public feud: ‘It’s nobody’s business’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asmee Singh (@_asmeesingh08)

He further added, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it’s a journey. You have to work at it every day. Sometimes, after 20-25 years, you have highs and lows, good and bad periods. In the bad phase, if one partner makes a mistake and ends up cheating, and you can’t live without them or the children, and want the best for the family, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal breaker.”

Akanksha Chamola opposed him and said, “This doesn’t happen by mistake; being physically intimate is a process. You cannot say it’s a mistake.” The conversation will be screen in the episode tonight.

Ram Kapoor on Gautami supporting his on-screen kiss

Last year, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor shared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that he was uncomfortable kissing on screen in the show. Ram had also accepted he hadn’t informed his wife Gautami about the kiss and how she reacted. Earlier this year, in an interview, Gautami Kapoor also recalled that she banged the phone on Ram when he informed her about the kiss.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Gautami Kapoor had said, “It was 2:30 am when he called, I was a mother who was breastfeeding at that time. So my first reaction was hanging up on him. I was like ‘What?’ I hung up. I didn’t even want to think further. As the night progressed, I thought more about it and realized that these are just actors who are doing their jobs and that a television set is a chaotic place with no place for romance. I thought, ‘Why am I putting him in such a tight spot?’ In the morning, when he came back home, I only hugged him.”

Madhuri g is ME 😂

& me is Madhuri g 😂

That’s the tweet

Ram kapoor ke begum bolti hein jao kissi de k aao make me proud

Bhai saabbbb 😂😂😂😂😂

Ye wali bewiyan kahan miti hein😂#lockupp2 #ramkapoor pic.twitter.com/RaqOeec30z — HeyThere INTROVERT🦋🌸 (@SuiiDhagaa) June 29, 2026

On the latest episode of Lock Upp, when Madhuri Grover discussed that it was not okay for a star wife to see her husband kiss on screen, Ram Kapoor got irritated and said, “I disagree, I will give you my wife’s number, and you can talk to her.” He further discussed how wives feel or react to such scenes and said, “It’s not easy at all, but we make our wives feel so loved and secure; it’s our responsibility to make them feel safe. I have kissed three different actresses on screen, all three times Gautami has never had an issue. She has happily said yes every time because I make her feel comfortable and in love, so she doesn’t need to bother about it. She knows it’s my job, and I call myself a professional. I did Indian television’s first lip-to-lip kiss with Sakshi Tanwar. It became a huge controversy. The way Gautami told me, ‘make me proud’, I knew she was happy that her husband was making history.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. The show has been getting a great response and has also been trending at number one on Netflix India.