‘Infidelity not a deal breaker’: Ram Kapoor says wife was okay with his on-screen kiss

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Ram Kapoor said cheating in marriage cannot be a deal breaker, leaving other contestants upset.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiJun 30, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Ram Kapoor comments on cheatingRam Kapoor comments on cheating on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa (Photos: Netflix India Reality, Ram Kapoor / Instagram)
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TV actor Ram Kapoor has failed to make a good first impression on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Right from day one on the show, he has been in the news for his entitled behaviour and inappropriate comments, with other contestants often calling him out. In the latest episode as well, Ram Kapoor’s opinions were met with strong opposition. In the first instance, Madhuri Grover said it was not okay for wives to see their husbands kiss another woman on screen, with an irritated Ram Kapoor strongly disagreeing. He also said cheating in a marriage is not a deal breaker, with Akanksha Chamola protesting to his comments.

Ram Kapoor defends cheating in marriage

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor stirred a serious discussion with his views on infidelity. When Shreya Kalra asked, “You know your partner cheated on you, so what is the solution? Do you explore other options because you don’t feel the same connection?” This discussion stemmed from Harshad Chopda’s confession that his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend. Sharing his views, Ram Kapoor said, “No, you have to find the connection again.”

Also Read: Ram Kapoor hugs Ekta Kapoor, addresses their public feud: ‘It’s nobody’s business’

 

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He further added, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it’s a journey. You have to work at it every day. Sometimes, after 20-25 years, you have highs and lows, good and bad periods. In the bad phase, if one partner makes a mistake and ends up cheating, and you can’t live without them or the children, and want the best for the family, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal breaker.”

Akanksha Chamola opposed him and said, “This doesn’t happen by mistake; being physically intimate is a process. You cannot say it’s a mistake.” The conversation will be screen in the episode tonight.

Ram Kapoor on Gautami supporting his on-screen kiss

Last year, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor shared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that he was uncomfortable kissing on screen in the show. Ram had also accepted he hadn’t informed his wife Gautami about the kiss and how she reacted. Earlier this year, in an interview, Gautami Kapoor also recalled that she banged the phone on Ram when he informed her about the kiss.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Gautami Kapoor had said, “It was 2:30 am when he called, I was a mother who was breastfeeding at that time. So my first reaction was hanging up on him. I was like ‘What?’ I hung up. I didn’t even want to think further. As the night progressed, I thought more about it and realized that these are just actors who are doing their jobs and that a television set is a chaotic place with no place for romance. I thought, ‘Why am I putting him in such a tight spot?’ In the morning, when he came back home, I only hugged him.”

Also Read | Ram Kapoor didn’t inform wife Gautami about Bade Ache Lagte Hain kiss before shoot, she banged his phone

On the latest episode of Lock Upp, when Madhuri Grover discussed that it was not okay for a star wife to see her husband kiss on screen, Ram Kapoor got irritated and said, “I disagree, I will give you my wife’s number, and you can talk to her.” He further discussed how wives feel or react to such scenes and said, “It’s not easy at all, but we make our wives feel so loved and secure; it’s our responsibility to make them feel safe. I have kissed three different actresses on screen, all three times Gautami has never had an issue. She has happily said yes every time because I make her feel comfortable and in love, so she doesn’t need to bother about it. She knows it’s my job, and I call myself a professional. I did Indian television’s first lip-to-lip kiss with Sakshi Tanwar. It became a huge controversy. The way Gautami told me, ‘make me proud’, I knew she was happy that her husband was making history.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. The show has been getting a great response and has also been trending at number one on Netflix India.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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