‘I became a monster, drank on set’: Ram Kapoor reveals why Bade Acche Lagte Hain ended

Actor Ram Kapoor’s journey of redemption came full circle in Saturday’s episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During an eviction task on the Netflix reality show, he revealed his third and final secret, securing his place in the finale week. In the episode, Ram admitted that his 2011 hit show Bade Acche Lagte Hain was shut down because of his behaviour. He also opened up about frequently arriving late on set, misbehaving with colleagues, and struggling with alcohol.
Ram Kapoor was told he could die in 6 months during Bade Acche Lagte Hai
On the show’s latest episode, Ram Kapoor shared, “I have worked for 27 years. I have done so many films and so much, yet my identity comes from one show – Bade Acche Lagte Hai. I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn’t know. During the show, I went through the absolute worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while.”
He further added, “I kept gaining more and more weight. My doctors told me that I had become unhealthy and that I could die in six months. I could’ve had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was between 400 and 600, and I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn’t want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. how could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person.”
Six hours late for shoot, drank on sets
As his health worsened, Ram Kapoor admitted that it also took a toll on his behaviour and work ethic. The actor said, “I would show up six hours late for the shoot, drank alcohol on set, spoke to people very rudely. I became a monster. Finally, the show ended because of me. I had become such a human being that I am ashamed of myself.”
Referring to co-contestant Harshad Chopda’s earlier revelation about attempting suicide, Ram said, “If I didn’t have kids, I would have done what Harshad had done. When you have kids, you live for them and don’t have the right to stop our lives. That’s the only thing that saved me. It’s the only reason I am alive today. It’s been over 10 years, and today I am very happy as a human being. Gautami and my children will also be finding out about this right now.”
This is not the first time Ram Kapoor has spoken candidly about the darkest chapters of his life. In an earlier episode, the TV star revealed that he had been sexually abused as a child. Last week, he also opened up about his father’s final days after his cancer relapsed. Ram said his father chose to forgo further treatment and wished to spend his remaining time peacefully as his health deteriorated. The actor shared that he stood by his father until the very end. “I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and sister still don’t talk to me; it’s been more than 5 years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for his parent. Everyone lives like a king; my father died like a king. He made me see my strength. I saw death this close because of him, and it means nothing to me anymore. I learned how to live seeing his death so closely,” Ram shared.
Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has entered its finale week. The Netflix India show will find its winner on August 5.
Disclaimer: This article contains references to severe depression, suicidal thoughts, and excessive alcohol consumption, and is intended solely for informational purposes. If you or someone you know is going through a tough time or experiencing mental health distress, please know that support is available.
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More