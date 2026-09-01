Ram Kapoor recalls being in jail in India and the US: ‘My dad didn’t come to free me’

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor was recently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While his journey of redemption was the toughest in the game, Ram Kapoor ended up sharing the three most crucial secrets from his life. Now, in a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Ram Kapoor spoke about the secret once again and also revealed another shocking secret from his life. In his latest interview, Ram Kapoor spoke about being in jail in India and the US.
Ram Kapoor on spending a night in jail
In an emotional tell-all, Ram Kapoor shared his views about lots of things, and on a fun note, he also spoke about a secret that didn’t make it on the show. Ram said, “I have been in jail in two countries – India and the US; it was for one night. In college days, you do a lot of stupid things, and sometimes when you get caught you have to spend a night in jail till they let you go home.”
When he was asked how his father reacted to his arrest, Ram added, “My father did not come to free me; I was on my own. Dad wasn’t speaking to me in those years because I had run away from him and his company; I wanted to become an actor.”
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Ram Kapoor on his father’s death
On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor had shared, “I helped my father in planning his death. At 63, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer; it was not possible to operate. After 18 sessions of chemotherapy, his cancer was almost gone. He recovered so well that he lived a good life till 73. When the cancer recurred, doctors told him it was bad, but they were going to try that same treatment again, hoping for the best.”
“I had always challenged my father. He was a very rich man, a very big man. I always wanted to live my life, so I separated and became an actor. I didn’t go into his company. My father and I never got along; we always fought, and I lacked the normal family bond. I always lived my own life. When his cancer returned, he was in Singapore; it was COVID time, and everything was locked down. He called Gautami and said he wanted to speak with me; we started talking over the phone. Basically, he had decided that he didn’t want to fight the cancer anymore and wanted to go. But he was scared to go through with it alone, and he didn’t want anyone to know. He felt that he needed me, and he told me point blank, ‘Can you help me die?’ Obviously, my reaction was the same as anybody else’s, but he managed to convince me that he would die alone if I didn’t help him. He didn’t give me a choice,” Ram Kapoor added.
He further shared, “His conditions were: I couldn’t tell this to anyone and couldn’t leave him alone. He said, ‘When they put me in the ICU, you have to be there with me.’ We got admitted, but nobody knew that there was no treatment happening. My mother, my sister, no one. He just wanted me to hold his hand and let him go. I had promised him that I would do it, but I didn’t know if I would be strong enough. Somehow, he knew I could do it, and he was scared of being alone; he thought if anyone else learned about this, they wouldn’t allow it. He said no one should cry at his funeral, and once he died, he must be cremated the very same day. Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and sister still don’t talk to me; it’s been more than 5 years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for his parent. Everyone lives like a king; my father died like a king. He made me see my strength. I saw death this close because of him, and it means nothing to me anymore. I learned how to live seeing his death so closely.”
Sharing his views on revealing the secret, Ram recently said in an interview, “Whatever I was going through dealing with Dad at that time, I didn’t know if I could do it. He thought I would be able to do it. He saw my strength; I had my hands full, and it was not easy. Cancer is a very bad way to go. Sometimes he was in severe pain; sometimes he would hallucinate. I had to deal with all of that, and I was just doing what I needed to do for my father. It started sinking in later on, and then I realized it is one of the best things to happen to me. Because I helped my father do something he really wanted, it was fantastic; in that process, I have completely changed in terms of my thinking. Gautami and the kids think that I have become spiritual, but a lot of things completely changed in me. I am so happy that I went through this experience.”
“When you let your loved one go and hold their hand, it takes away the fear of the process. When my father passed away, I was very happy for him. I was super thrilled to see that his pain was over; I was smiling over his death. I can sit down and discuss my daughter’s death with my daughter because it will happen, and I chose not to ignore it,” Ram added.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More