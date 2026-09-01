Ram Kapoor recalls being in jail in India and the US: ‘My dad didn’t come to free me’

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor was recently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While his journey of redemption was the toughest in the game, Ram Kapoor ended up sharing the three most crucial secrets from his life. Now, in a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Ram Kapoor spoke about the secret once again and also revealed another shocking secret from his life. In his latest interview, Ram Kapoor spoke about being in jail in India and the US.

In an emotional tell-all, Ram Kapoor shared his views about lots of things, and on a fun note, he also spoke about a secret that didn’t make it on the show. Ram said, “I have been in jail in two countries – India and the US; it was for one night. In college days, you do a lot of stupid things, and sometimes when you get caught you have to spend a night in jail till they let you go home.”

Also Read: Depressed Ram Kapoor turned to alcohol during Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: ‘Became ugly version’

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When he was asked how his father reacted to his arrest, Ram added, “My father did not come to free me; I was on my own. Dad wasn’t speaking to me in those years because I had run away from him and his company; I wanted to become an actor.”

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Ram Kapoor on his father’s death

On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor had shared, “I helped my father in planning his death. At 63, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer; it was not possible to operate. After 18 sessions of chemotherapy, his cancer was almost gone. He recovered so well that he lived a good life till 73. When the cancer recurred, doctors told him it was bad, but they were going to try that same treatment again, hoping for the best.”

“I had always challenged my father. He was a very rich man, a very big man. I always wanted to live my life, so I separated and became an actor. I didn’t go into his company. My father and I never got along; we always fought, and I lacked the normal family bond. I always lived my own life. When his cancer returned, he was in Singapore; it was COVID time, and everything was locked down. He called Gautami and said he wanted to speak with me; we started talking over the phone. Basically, he had decided that he didn’t want to fight the cancer anymore and wanted to go. But he was scared to go through with it alone, and he didn’t want anyone to know. He felt that he needed me, and he told me point blank, ‘Can you help me die?’ Obviously, my reaction was the same as anybody else’s, but he managed to convince me that he would die alone if I didn’t help him. He didn’t give me a choice,” Ram Kapoor added.

He further shared, “His conditions were: I couldn’t tell this to anyone and couldn’t leave him alone. He said, ‘When they put me in the ICU, you have to be there with me.’ We got admitted, but nobody knew that there was no treatment happening. My mother, my sister, no one. He just wanted me to hold his hand and let him go. I had promised him that I would do it, but I didn’t know if I would be strong enough. Somehow, he knew I could do it, and he was scared of being alone; he thought if anyone else learned about this, they wouldn’t allow it. He said no one should cry at his funeral, and once he died, he must be cremated the very same day. Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and sister still don’t talk to me; it’s been more than 5 years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for his parent. Everyone lives like a king; my father died like a king. He made me see my strength. I saw death this close because of him, and it means nothing to me anymore. I learned how to live seeing his death so closely.”

‘Cancer is a very bad way to go’

Sharing his views on revealing the secret, Ram recently said in an interview, “Whatever I was going through dealing with Dad at that time, I didn’t know if I could do it. He thought I would be able to do it. He saw my strength; I had my hands full, and it was not easy. Cancer is a very bad way to go. Sometimes he was in severe pain; sometimes he would hallucinate. I had to deal with all of that, and I was just doing what I needed to do for my father. It started sinking in later on, and then I realized it is one of the best things to happen to me. Because I helped my father do something he really wanted, it was fantastic; in that process, I have completely changed in terms of my thinking. Gautami and the kids think that I have become spiritual, but a lot of things completely changed in me. I am so happy that I went through this experience.”

“When you let your loved one go and hold their hand, it takes away the fear of the process. When my father passed away, I was very happy for him. I was super thrilled to see that his pain was over; I was smiling over his death. I can sit down and discuss my daughter’s death with my daughter because it will happen, and I chose not to ignore it,” Ram added.