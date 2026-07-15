Ram Kapoor on love story with wife Gautami: ‘She was not happy in her first marriage’

Actor Ram Kapoor is truly owning his journey of redemption on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. While the actor has been very vocal and unbiased about the issues on the show, he has also been guiding contestants for life beyond the game by sharing his life lessons. On the latest episode, while talking to Akanksha Chamola, Ram revealed how his love story began with his wife, Gautami Kapoor. He even recalled growing close to her while she was ending her first marriage.

During a discussion about relationships with Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor shared, “Gautami and I are so strong as a couple. When you get a boyfriend or a crush, you put your best foot forward. I put my worst foot forward, I told her my worst secrets, but she started liking me despite that. I had gradually come to realize that she was not happy in her marriage. It had been 2.5 years since she was married, and they lived apart for seven months in that.”

Also Read: As Ram Kapoor faces backlash over infidelity remark, wife Gautami supports with ‘only love’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

He further added, “Now, because we were good friends, I started taking an interest, not because I suddenly wanted anything. When I felt she had a bad day, I used to ask questions, and she used to answer. That’s when I found out that she wanted to end that marriage, but her family was not supporting her. When I found out that Gautami had made this decision, I told her, ‘Whatever you need, I am here. I became one of her closest friends during the whole process.”

“Time passed, I was shooting for Monsoon Wedding in Delhi. One night, we spoke on the phone for a long time about something. After we hung up, for the first time, I realized that I missed her, and I got very scared. She was a very good person, so when I came back, I kind of withdrew from her; I kept some distance. She noticed and asked what was going on. Somehow, she was feeling the same about me, but she was scared to say it. Gautami has no regret that all this happened with her; her first husband was a good guy, and he did nothing wrong,” Ram Kapoor shared.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami had met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000. The couple fell in love on the show and took the plunge in 2003. Earlier on the show, Ram had revealed that, before marrying Gautami, he had had too many affairs. Last year, in Farah Khan’s vlog, Ram had also shared that he was in a live-in relationship with Gautami for almost 2 years before they got married.

Ram Kapoor opened up about getting molested

On Saturday, Ram Kapoor also shared one of his dark secrets on the show. To be saved from eviction, Lock Upp contestants have three lifelines, which are their secrets. Using one of them, Ram shared, “I was molested in a boarding school. I was in my 8th standard, 13 years old, and after school we used to hang out in each other’s dorms, joke, talk, etc. There was a senior from the 10th standard who was on my bed with me. We were having a fun banter when he touched me inappropriately under the blanket. There were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. Since I couldn’t do anything. He continued to do it, and I did not know if I should endure it or fight back.”

Ram Kapoor revealed that when he was studing in Class 8 and was about 13 years in a boarding schoool he wad molested. #RamKapoor #LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/EUsHw7r7Uy — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 11, 2026

“After some time, I told him that I was not comfortable, and he stopped and immediately left. I changed a lot after that. I became quiet. A few weeks later, he apologised, and whenever he got a chance, he showed that he was sorry. It is weird because the guy who caused me trauma also helped me come out of it. We became good friends, credit to him. Neither my children nor my parents know this; only my wife Gautami is aware. I am happy this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community because of him. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel very close to them. I don’t feel anything negative. He did not commit a mistake, he was curious and feeling the hormones. Whatever he did, after that, he tried to look after me. He was not a bad guy. But I don’t wish this to happen with anybody,” Ram Kapoor added.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami have been married for 23 years now, and they have two children – a son and a daughter.