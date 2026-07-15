Ram Kapoor on love story with wife Gautami: ‘She was not happy in her first marriage’

Actor Ram Kapoor is truly owning his journey of redemption on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. While the actor has been very vocal and unbiased about the issues on the show, he has also been guiding contestants for life beyond the game by sharing his life lessons. On the latest episode, while talking to Akanksha Chamola, Ram revealed how his love story began with his wife, Gautami Kapoor. He even recalled growing close to her while she was ending her first marriage.
Ram Kapoor on his love story with Gautami Kapoor
During a discussion about relationships with Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor shared, “Gautami and I are so strong as a couple. When you get a boyfriend or a crush, you put your best foot forward. I put my worst foot forward, I told her my worst secrets, but she started liking me despite that. I had gradually come to realize that she was not happy in her marriage. It had been 2.5 years since she was married, and they lived apart for seven months in that.”
He further added, “Now, because we were good friends, I started taking an interest, not because I suddenly wanted anything. When I felt she had a bad day, I used to ask questions, and she used to answer. That’s when I found out that she wanted to end that marriage, but her family was not supporting her. When I found out that Gautami had made this decision, I told her, ‘Whatever you need, I am here. I became one of her closest friends during the whole process.”
“Time passed, I was shooting for Monsoon Wedding in Delhi. One night, we spoke on the phone for a long time about something. After we hung up, for the first time, I realized that I missed her, and I got very scared. She was a very good person, so when I came back, I kind of withdrew from her; I kept some distance. She noticed and asked what was going on. Somehow, she was feeling the same about me, but she was scared to say it. Gautami has no regret that all this happened with her; her first husband was a good guy, and he did nothing wrong,” Ram Kapoor shared.
Ram Kapoor and Gautami had met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000. The couple fell in love on the show and took the plunge in 2003. Earlier on the show, Ram had revealed that, before marrying Gautami, he had had too many affairs. Last year, in Farah Khan’s vlog, Ram had also shared that he was in a live-in relationship with Gautami for almost 2 years before they got married.
Ram Kapoor opened up about getting molested
On Saturday, Ram Kapoor also shared one of his dark secrets on the show. To be saved from eviction, Lock Upp contestants have three lifelines, which are their secrets. Using one of them, Ram shared, “I was molested in a boarding school. I was in my 8th standard, 13 years old, and after school we used to hang out in each other’s dorms, joke, talk, etc. There was a senior from the 10th standard who was on my bed with me. We were having a fun banter when he touched me inappropriately under the blanket. There were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. Since I couldn’t do anything. He continued to do it, and I did not know if I should endure it or fight back.”
“After some time, I told him that I was not comfortable, and he stopped and immediately left. I changed a lot after that. I became quiet. A few weeks later, he apologised, and whenever he got a chance, he showed that he was sorry. It is weird because the guy who caused me trauma also helped me come out of it. We became good friends, credit to him. Neither my children nor my parents know this; only my wife Gautami is aware. I am happy this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community because of him. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel very close to them. I don’t feel anything negative. He did not commit a mistake, he was curious and feeling the hormones. Whatever he did, after that, he tried to look after me. He was not a bad guy. But I don’t wish this to happen with anybody,” Ram Kapoor added.
Ram Kapoor and Gautami have been married for 23 years now, and they have two children – a son and a daughter.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More