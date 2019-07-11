Ram Kapoor on his transformation: Had to take time off from work to achieve my weight goals

Ram Kapoor has undergone a transformation and has shed a lot of weight. The actor, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, teased fans with his latest photos. He captioned them, “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see.”

Ram, who became a household name with his roles in TV shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, talked about his transformation to Mumbai Mirror and said he wanted to be fit before he turned 45. “I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25–30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time, six months to a year,” the actor shared.

Not just his fans, Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor and his industry friends, Ronit Roy, Kishwer Merchant and Tanaz Irani are also in awe of his fat to fit journey. While an elated Ronit Roy commented, “Amazing dude!! 👏👏👏👏Finally mere bhai. So happy,” Kishwer wrote, “You’re back to how you looked in dhadkan” on his before and after photo on Instagram. Actor Tanaz Irani called it an “An amazing achievement💯”

Not just television, Ram has been a part of many films as well. He has films like Loveyatri, Qaidi Band, Baar Baar Dekho and Student Of The Year among others to his credit. His debut web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat also received a positive response from the audience.

In an earlier interview, Ram Kapoor had confessed his physique helped him in getting better roles on television. He told IANS, “I’m pretty happy with my physique for my career. But it’s not healthy to be like this. I wish to be healthier, maybe lose some weight. But careerwise, I’m very satisfied with my weight as I am getting good roles in TV shows and films.”