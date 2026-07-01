Ram Kapoor misbehaves with Lock Upp host Farah Khan: ‘Nikal do, I am not going to change’

One of the biggest names on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is actor Ram Kapoor, and he has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. From the show’s first day, Ram has been honest about himself; however, he has also said some inappropriate things. Earlier this week, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor defended infidelity, and in the latest episode, Ram misbehaved with the show’s host, Farah Khan. After Farah asked him to improve his game and be proactive, the actor didn’t take her feedback quite seriously and kept answering back, leaving Farah irritated.

Ram Kapoor vs Farah Khan

On the latest episode of the show, Farah Khan filed ‘chargesheets’ against 5 contestants who stand to be evicted from the show. The filmmaker also gave feedback to Madhuri Grover, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly, and Ram Kapoor. While others took note, Ram Kapoor chose to disregard her opinions and kept answering back. Farah Khan said, “Ram, every show you do, you are playing the lead, and here you have become a background actor. It is not funny; you are one of the biggest names in this show.” Reacting to this, Ram said, “I am the way I am. It’s funny for me, problem hai toh nikal do (evict me if you have a problem), I am not going to change.”