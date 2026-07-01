Ram Kapoor misbehaves with Lock Upp host Farah Khan: ‘Nikal do, I am not going to change’

One of the biggest names on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is actor Ram Kapoor, and he has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. From the show’s first day, Ram has been honest about himself; however, he has also said some inappropriate things. Earlier this week, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor defended infidelity, and in the latest episode, Ram misbehaved with the show’s host, Farah Khan. After Farah asked him to improve his game and be proactive, the actor didn’t take her feedback quite seriously and kept answering back, leaving Farah irritated.
Ram Kapoor vs Farah Khan
On the latest episode of the show, Farah Khan filed ‘chargesheets’ against 5 contestants who stand to be evicted from the show. The filmmaker also gave feedback to Madhuri Grover, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly, and Ram Kapoor. While others took note, Ram Kapoor chose to disregard her opinions and kept answering back. Farah Khan said, “Ram, every show you do, you are playing the lead, and here you have become a background actor. It is not funny; you are one of the biggest names in this show.” Reacting to this, Ram said, “I am the way I am. It’s funny for me, problem hai toh nikal do (evict me if you have a problem), I am not going to change.”
Farah further argued, “What are you doing? Lecturing people, you are not like this. You know what happens to people who don’t change? They become dinosaurs.” Ram replied, “Then I will become a dinosaur.” Farah added, “Not only as a host but as your friend and a well-wisher, I am telling you this…” Ram quickly snapped and added, “I am me. I am this. That’s it.” Eventually, an irritated Farah Khan said, “His charges should have been different, should have been called stubborn a**.” Reacting to this, Ram loudly yelled, “Yeah”.
Earlier to this, Ram Kapoor also kissed a fellow contestant on the lip. While they were joking about something, Ram mentioned to Sunita Ahuja, “I got married at 30, became a father at 33 and 36…” Varun Yadav quickly added, “And then you cheated at 40…” while Ram took the joke, he later caught hold of Varun and kissed him on the lips. The social media influencer didn’t object to this action.
Shivangi Joshi reveals being engaged
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi was also told to stick to her stand. While Shivangi kept overthinking about Farah Khan’s feedback, during a conversation with Shreya Kalra, she mentioned that something had happened in her personal life two years back, and that changed her. When Shreya asked Shivangi what she liked, the actress said, “I don’t know, nothing anymore. There was a phase in my life until 2 years back when I enjoyed everything. But then something happened, and things changed. You can understand what I am talking about. The things that I used to like and love were gone. I have changed as a person.”
Discussing the breakup further, Shreya asked Shvangi if she didn’t try to move on. The actress added, “Of course, I have moved on, but I’ve changed as a person. I want to get married, so I will get married straight away. I am engaged by the way.”
While many assumed this to be a dig from Shivangi over her fake engagement reports, the actress didn’t reveal more details on the same. Last year, Shivangi was rumored to be dating actor Kushal Tandon; however, the latter had shared news about their breakup on social media, while Shivangi had refrained from commenting. Neither ever spoke officially about their relationship.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More