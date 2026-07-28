‘Helped my father in planning his death’: Ram Kapoor opens up about father’s last days

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa began its second last week on a sombre yet dramatic note. In the latest episode of the show, contestants were expected to share their secrets so they could earn 20,000 points for their weekly meals. Harshad Chopda, who held Ram Kapoor‘s secrets, was the first to press the buzzer, prompting Ram to share an emotional secret. The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor made everyone emotional as he opened up about his father’s last days. He shared that because he helped his father plan his death, his mother and sister still don’t talk to him, even though all of this happened five years ago.

‘My father and I never got along’

Sharing his secret, Ram Kapoor got emotional as he said, “I helped my father in planning his death.” He further explained, “At 63, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer; it was not possible to operate. After 18 sessions of chemotherapy, his cancer was almost gone. He recovered so well that he lived a good life till 73. When the cancer recurred, doctors told him it was bad, but they were going to try that same treatment again, hoping for the best.”

Also Read: Ram Kapoor on love story with wife Gautami: ‘She was not happy in her first marriage’

“I had always challenged my father. He was a very rich man, a very big man. I always wanted to live my life, so I separated and became an actor. I didn’t go into his company. My father and I never got along; we always fought, and I lacked the normal family bond. I always lived my own life. When his cancer returned, he was in Singapore; it was COVID time, and everything was locked down. He called Gautami and said he wanted to speak with me; we started talking over the phone,” Ram shared.

He further narrated, “Basically, he had decided that he didn’t want to fight the cancer anymore and wanted to go. But he was scared to go through with it alone, and he didn’t want anyone to know. He felt that he needed me, and he told me point blank, ‘Can you help me die?’ Obviously, my reaction was the same as anybody, but he managed to convince me that he would die alone if I didn’t help him. He didn’t give me a choice.”

‘My mother and sister still don’t talk to me’

Ram went on to share his father’s final days and said, “His conditions were: I couldn’t tell this to anyone and couldn’t leave him alone. He said, ‘When they put me in the ICU, you have to be there with me.’ We got admitted, but nobody knew that there was no treatment happening. My mother, my sister, no one. He just wanted me to hold his hand and let him go. I had promised him that I would do it, but I didn’t know if I would be strong enough. Somehow, he knew I could do it, and he was scared of being alone; he thought if anyone else learned about this, they wouldn’t allow it.”

Ram added, “He said no one should cry at his funeral, and once he dies, he must be cremated the very same day. Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and sister still don’t talk to me; it’s been more than 5 years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for his parent. Everyone lives like a king; my father died like a king. He made me see my strength. I saw death this close because of him, and it means nothing to me anymore. I learned how to live seeing his death so closely.”

Harshad Chopda also cried revisiting his mother’s final moments. He said, “I was there with her when the doctor asked, ‘She’s really…’, I just told him to make it painless. My father and sister were outside; I saw her. Every day I try not to cry. I have trimmed her hair; she asked me to. After chemo, she would vomit. She is really watching over me; I’ve seen it so many times.”

Ram also spoke to co-contestant Varun Yadav, saying, “Cancer is a very bad illness. I am just like you; we are very strong for the family and conceal secrets for years. My third secret, which won’t come out now, is something even Gautami doesn’t know. She knows every detail about me, but this secret has been buried within me because it would affect her deeply. And then it would affect my kids, so to protect my family, I have kept it within. Sometimes it gets bad for us; I went into depression at that time.”

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Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The show’s grand finale will stream on August 5.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal accounts discussing terminal illness, grief, and emotional distress, including mentions of depression. The narratives shared are personal experiences and are not intended as medical, psychological, or legal advice. If you or someone you know is going through emotional distress or mental health challenges, please reach out to qualified professionals or support groups.

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