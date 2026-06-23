Ram Kapoor hugs Ekta Kapoor, addresses their public feud: ‘It’s nobody’s business’

Actor Ram Kapoor on Monday became the first confirmed contestant of Ekta Kapoor-backed Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The development came as a surprise to many fans, given the strained relationship between Ram and Ekta in recent years. At the press conference of Lock Upp in Mumbai, the actor spoke about why he decided to participate in the captive reality show. He also spoke about his public fallout with Ekta.

Last year, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor spoke about feeling uncomfortable kissing on screen during Badi Acche Lagte Hai. He added that despite knowing about his discomfort, Ekta Kapoor went ahead with her creative vision. Following this, Ekta took to Instagram to post a cryptic video on “unprofessional actors giving interviews.” She later also took an indirect dig at Ram’s weight loss and said that it happened with the help of injections. Ram’s wife Gautami Kapoor also made a video taking a dig at Ekta.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor hits back at ‘unprofessional’ actors spreading ‘false information’ about her show, netizens say message is for Ram Kapoor

Given their recent history, Ram Kapoor’s decision to join Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, a show backed by Ekta Kapoor, came as a surprise to many. At the press conference for LockUpp, Ram explained why he decided to do the show. The actor said, “I had never thought I would do a show like this. On Father’s Day, my kids woke me up and asked, ‘Dad, why are you doing this?’ They were worried. This was the first time they questioned me. There is no reason behind this decision. Sometimes the universe gives you signs. I got four signs – a respectable casting director called me up for this; she would never present a show like this to me in life, but she asked me to meet with the makers once. I went fully prepared to say no in the first meeting, but the team presented me exactly what I was waiting for, so I was shocked. Another reason to do this was Farah and Riteish. Farah, me, and her brother Sajid have been chaddi buddies. Ritiesh has seen me without chaddi.”

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“The fourth sign was, in the last year, there was a lot of discussion and speculation about what happened between Ekta Kapoor and me. What happened, or didn’t happen, is nobody’s business. One thing everybody knows for sure, and it’s a fact, in 15 years, every time Ekta and I have worked together, we have created magic. I did the first kiss on TV, and when I spoke about it, a lot happened. But how do I say no when the universe is telling me to do it? I am very scared, so please do save me,” the actor added.

When asked if he would also talk about his controversy during Mistry promotions while he is on the show, Ram Kapoor said, “That’s a different platform, so here we will have to be careful not to talk about another platform. Secondly, I clarified everything on the front page of a newspaper.”

Ekta Kapoor on Ram Kapoor joining Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

As Ram Kapoor spoke about Ekta Kapoor, she also joined him on stage. The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor tightly hugged Ekta and also gave her a peck on the cheek. After this, when Ram was asked if he was ready to get locked up, Ekta responded, “I am ready to send Ram inside the Lock Upp. I have been waiting for this for a long time. I will put handcuffs on him. I wanted to send him to Lock Upp since a long time, yeh hume bade hi acche lagte the, kuch zyaada his patle ho gaye.”

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Ram Kapoor added, “I am not at all ready, but I am hoping for the best. To anyone who will be watching this show, I want to promise them: people know me very well, but I am doing this show with the utmost honesty. I will own my truth like no one can imagine. I don’t know what will happen. I am going in blind. I didn’t even ask too many questions.”

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premieres on June 27 on Netflix. The show will feature 14 contestants and will last six weeks. New episodes will drop every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. Given the buzz around the show, SCREEN can now confirm eight contestants who will be seen on the show. Other than Ram Kapoor, the show will also feature Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Choudhary, and Yogesh Rawat.

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Farah Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be hosting the show this season. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner.