Ram Kapoor buys Ferrari Portofino M worth almost Rs 4 crore. See pics

Actor Ram Kapoor is a car enthusiast who already owns a couple of luxury vehicles. And now, he has added a red Ferrari Portofino M sports car to his fleet. The actor bought the car recently and posed with child-like glee on his face, along with wife Gautami Kapoor.

Known for shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and Kasamh Se, the actor has had a long and successful career. The car’s M stands for ‘Modificata’, which is Ferrari’s way of separating the modified version from the earlier engineered cars.

According to cartoq.com, the car is powered by a 3.9 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, and can touch the 200 kmph mark in just 9.8 seconds. The ex-showroom price of the car stands at Rs 4 crore. Ram Kapoor also has a Porsche 911 Carrera S, BMW X5 and a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Besides cars, Ram is also a bike enthusiast and owns a Harley Davidson, BMW and an Indian. He underwent a physical transformation in 2019 and has since been careful about his health. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Ram had said, “As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all. I have given up dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar. I have given up normal food as I know it.”