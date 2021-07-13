Ram Kapoor buys a Rs 1.83 cr Porsche car, see photo

Actor Ram Kapoor is now a proud owner of a luxurious car. The actor has bought a 911 Carrera S in blue colour. The official Instagram account of Porsche India revealed the news over the weekend.

Sharing a picture of Kapoor along with the staff of the Porsche showroom in Mumbai, they wrote, “Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here’s welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come. #PorscheIndia #Carrera911 #PorscheCentreMumbai #Infinitycars.”

It is a sports car which launched in India in April 2019. The car is priced at Rs 1.83 crores (ex-showroom) for the 911 Carrera S coupe and Rs 1.99 crore for the 911 Carrera S cabriolet.

Earlier, talking about financial security, the actor had said in an interview, “I understand this place is uncertain and the profession is such that you don’t know where and when the next piece of work will come your way. Financial security is a concern. I consider myself to be in a lucky space. I’ve seen people, far more talented than me, in a mess. I don’t think I achieved everything on talent alone. Luck does play a huge role.”

Ram Kapoor was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film Big Bull. In the Abhishek Bachchan led drama, he essayed the role of a lawyer. He was also seen in the 2020 web series A Suitable Boy on Netflix and Abhay 2 on ZEE5.

Kapoor became a household name with TV shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He made his debut on the digital medium with AltBalaji’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.