Happy Rakshabandhan: Lesser-known siblings of the television world

On Rakshabandhan today, we give you a lowdown of the lesser-known siblings from Indian television On Rakshabandhan today, we give you a lowdown of the lesser-known siblings from Indian television

It is a known fact that brothers and sisters have always shared a love-hate relationship. But on Rakshabandhan, they do make an extra effort to shower love and gifts on each other. Television hosts a number of brother-sister pairs, who not only back each other but have been their constant support system. While there are quite a few names, on Rakshabandhan today, we give you a lowdown of the lesser-known siblings. From Alok Nath, Varun Badola and Sharman Joshi to Jannat Zubair, Meher Vij and Sadiya Siddiqui, these actors have equally talented siblings.

Have a look:

Meher Vij and Piyush and Girish Sahdev

Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar star Meher Vij, is blessed to have two elder brothers, and they are both actors. While the family had been quite close, due to issues in their individual lives, they weren’t in much contact for a while. But in the light of the recent events, Girish, Meher and Piyush have reconciled only to become stronger. A few months back, Piyush had found himself entangled in an alleged rape case. The siblings had stood strong with him. Meher had even gone on record stating that she doesn’t believe her brother could ever do such a heinous crime.

Alok Nath and Vineeta Malik

While it had been many decades since both of them started acting, it was only in 2016, that the brother-sister duo got a chance to share screen space in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was also during this time that majority of people got to know that Vineeta is Alok’s elder sister. Though Alok entered the industry much before his sister, the two have individually starred in some iconic roles. Alok was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, while Vineeta starred in Jigariyaa.

Jannat Zubair and Ayan Zubair

Following his elder sister Jannat’s footsteps, Ayan has also made his mark as a child actor. Currently, while Jannat impresses the audience with her show Tu Aashiqui, Ayan is playing the young lead in Teri Galiyaan. Whatever little time the pair manage to sneak out from their busy schedules, they love spending it with each other. And like any young brother-sister, Jannat and Ayan also fight a lot. The actors have always maintained that they love annoying each other, as that’s their way of showing love.

Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy

Born to popular Gujarati actor and director Arvind Joshi, acting came naturally to the siblings. While elder sister Mansi found her calling in the small screen, Sharman moved towards Bollywood. Interestingly, they are also very close to each other’s partners (Rohit Roy and Prerna Chopra), and that makes it easier for them to spend time together. Time and again, the brother-sister duo has spoken about how proud they are of their sibling’s work.

Sadiya Siddiqui and Farhaan Siddiqui

Individually, they both have proved their acting skills having been actively involved in theatre. The siblings did manage to share screen space in Satrangi Sasural. Like any elder sister, Sadiya loves mothering Farhaan, which by his confession gets a little annoying sometimes. The two, apart from being great actors, also share the love for travelling. Their Instagram account looks no less than a travel diary with picturesque images adorning their social media wall. While Sadiya was last seen in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Farhaan appeared in Padmaavat.

Varun Badola and Alka Kaushal

It might not seem true but the fact remains that Alka and Varun are siblings. They have always been quite close to each other. Last year, Alka and their mother were sentenced to two years of jail on money laundering charges. Varun, while speaking to indianexpress.com, backed his sister and had firmly shared that they were wrongly accused.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd