Rakhee Tandon to replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s what she said

Actor Rakhee Tandon has denied reports that she is set to step into Disha Vakani’s shoes as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. News recently started doing the rounds about Rakhee being roped in as Disha Vakani’s replacement on the hit sitcom. Disha has been on an extended hiatus from the show, leaving her future in doubt.

Rakhee cleared the air in an interview with ETimes. She said that she saw her name pop up online, and though she wasn’t bothered initially, the rumours didn’t stop and this forced her to finally speak up. Claiming to have watched the show, Rakhee said that it is “as iconic as Hum Paanch. which I did in my younger days.”

Rakhee Tandon is best remembered for playing Sweety Mathur in Hum Paanch. Her other TV show credits include Dekh Bhai Dekh, Banegi Apni Baat, Tehkikaat, Heena, Geet, Madhubala, Naagin 4 and more. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 2 (2008). She’s appeared in films Krrish 3, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns and Thank you.

So what if she indeed gets to play Dayaben? Rakhee said getting Disha Vakani‘s signature Gujarati twang would be challenging, but she’s confident about her comic timing. She said she’ll bring her own nuances to the character too. Calling it a good merger, she added, “If I do it entirely my way, it might be difficult for the audiences to relate to it.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008, and went on to acquire a devoted fanbase. A major reason behind its popularity was Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s performances as the couple Jethalal Gada and Daya Gada. Disha went on a maternity break in 2017, and has not returned since.

Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that they were planning to bring back Dayaben with a new actor. Speaking about working with Disha, Dilip Joshi said, “I got to work with Disha for almost 10 years. From day one, our tuning and chemistry were perfect. And we had a lot of fun together. “