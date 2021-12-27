Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh shares throwback photos of his foreign trips to prove he is a ‘real NRI’

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15. And while he has clarified his stand about his first marriage and also on domestic violence charges against him in the media, seems like he has taken the social media route to prove his ‘foreign connection’. Ritesh was questioned whether he is a real NRI as Rakhi claims he is. Taking to Instagram, the software professional shared multiple photos from his international trips, to buttress his claim that he is a globetrotter.

In the first two lot of photos, a comparatively young Ritesh Singh is seen posing outside the ‘Mobile World Congress’. In the caption, he stated that the pictures are from 2014 where he represented the study of ‘first LTE to WiFi’ in Spain. He then shared his photos from Germany and laughed at the way he looked back then. Ritesh has now shared photos of himself in Amsterdam, Beijing and Hongkong. In one of the posts, he made fun of himself writing, “Thak gaya post dalte dalte (I am tired putting up new pictures).”

Fans also took a jibe at him for flooding his timeline with the throwback photos. As one said that given his foreign connection, he seems to be a bigger star than Rakhi Sawant. To this, Ritesh said that he is just a common man and that he himself is Rakhi’s fan. Another one wrote, “Haan bhai, we believe you. You definitely travelled, but ab bas kar”. As fans even pointed out how he looks much better now, Ritesh credited wife Rakhi Sawant for grooming him.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ritesh Singh had opened up about his first marriage and shared how his wife had eloped with someone else. He also shared that his estranged wife is not divorcing him for financial gains. Confessing that he has not legally gotten married to Rakhi Sawant, he shared, “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the former Bigg Boss contestant also shared that while his parents did not know about his marriage with Rakhi, he is confident that they will accept her soon.