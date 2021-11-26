Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh seen for the first time on Bigg Boss 15, fans remain sceptical

Actor Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard, and she was accompanied by her mysterious husband Ritesh, who arrived wearing a sehra (headdress worn by a groom). Fans took screenshots of his entry from the show’s live feed, and have been flooding social media with the photos.

In promos that surfaced online, Rakhi says that she has often be called a liar for claiming that she is married, but now she is determined to prove everyone wrong. She then says, “Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I’ve come along with my husband Ritesh),” before dancing to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, while the other contestants stare in shock.

Rakhi Sawant has been rather open about her marriage, and is expected to introduce Ritesh to the audience in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. One fan shared a photo and wrote, “You know what? When it comes to Rakhi we’re not sure whether or not this guy is the Real Ritesh the husband of Rakhi. This is what she is – The Rakhi Entertainment Sawant.” Other fans referred to him as the ‘so-called’ husband.

In an interview with Indian Express, Rakhi mentioned that her husband looks like “Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor”. She also said that he is “so good looking, educated and rich,” and added, “I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let’s see how it goes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

In an earlier promo for Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi had said, “Kab taak karun mein tumhara intezaar (Till when should I wait for you)?” She then added, “Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Our wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15).” She then told someone, “Chalega ki nahi mere sath? (Will you come with me or not?)” The man answered, “Zaroor (Sure.)”

In Bigg Boss 14, when Rakhi appeared as a ‘challenger’, she had said that her husband did not want to reveal his identity to the world.