Rakhi Sawant’s banter on Bigg Boss 14 inspires Yashraj Mukhate, watch video

Yashraj Mukhate of “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” fame has composed a new song which premiered on last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. The star of his song is Rakhi Sawant who Mukhate believes has a ‘rhythm’ when she talks.

On ‘Somvar Ka Vaar’, host Salman Khan surprised Rakhi and the viewers of Bigg Boss 14 by showing Mukhate’s video. In the video, Rakhi complains to Bigg Boss about someone throwing her water bottle in the swimming pool. The hilarious video also features contestant Arshi Khan whose shots add fun to it. Mukhate has added some beats to the conversation, and he also appears in the video in his peculiar style.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj Mukhate wrote, “I just love the rhythm in which she (Rakhi) talksss..” He also mentioned how within ten minutes of the video’s premiere on Bigg Boss 14, he got many messages from his fans.

Earlier, Mukhate’s video “Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta” featuring Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill also went viral. Many celebrities including Ritvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon, Shikhar Dhawan and Aparshakti Khurana recreated the video.

Yashraj Mukhate has gained a huge following on social media over the past few months. Mukhate’s Instagram handle has 1.6 million followers, and his YouTube channel has over 3.3 million subscribers.