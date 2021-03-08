Rakhi Sawant upset with Rubina Dilaik for not visiting her ailing mother: ‘I called her many times, she didn’t even message’

Bigg Boss 14 might have been long over but the drama between contestants refuses to cease. Rakhi Sawant and winner of the season Rubina Dilaik’s not-so-warm equation is once again making headlines. The former is quite upset with Rubina for not visiting her mother or even calling her, and recently showed her disappointment in front of the media. As readers would know, Rakhi’s mother Jaya Sawant is battling cancer.

Rakhi Sawant interacted with the media after attending a friend’s birthday celebration recently. She informed that her mother will soon be admitted to the hospital again for her next chemotherapy session. The actor added that she wouldn’t like to name who all will come visiting her mother, as she feels it doesn’t ‘sound good’. However, she made no bones about mentioning that she is upset that Rubina and Aly Goni not sparing some time to visit her ailing mother.

As quoted by Spotboye, Rakhi told the press, “Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but she has not responded, even on a message). I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don’t need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. (Rubina I don’t need any kind of help. Ever since my mother regained consciousness, she has been asking about Rubina.) She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai (There is no vested interest, my mother just wants to see you), she loves you.”

A lot of celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants had been by Rakhi Sawant’s side during her mother’s hospitalisation last month. The actor had even thanked her ‘god brother’ Salman Khan for all his help. His brother Sohail Khan later shared a video on Instagram stating that they will always be around, and she shouldn’t worry about her mother.

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were the few housemates who had a strong bond with Rakhi Sawant initially. The couple supported her, and Rakhi, too, time and again saved them from nomination to show her love. However, things between them soured after Rakhi claimed to be in love with Abhinav. What started as flirting soon turned into harassment when Rakhi, in jest, pulled the strings of Abhinav’s shorts. She even called him names that led to Rubina reacting, and splashing a bucket of water on Rakhi. Post the incident, the couple kept a distance from Rakhi as they did not want to be part of her gimmicks.

Discussing about her actions and claims that she crossed the line, Rakhi Sawant earlier told indianexpress.com that she doesn’t regret anything that happened. “I don’t think there’s any line when it comes to love. I just wanted to have some good moments with him. Also, I did not cross any lines. I know my boundaries. I was given the task to be around him, and in a reflex moment, I did pull the strings, but his shorts didn’t fall off. So why make a hue and cry about it,” she said.

While Rubina Dilaik took home the trophy and Rs 36 lakh prize money, Rakhi Sawant walked out with Rs 14 lakh at the finale. She mentioned that given her mother’s ill health, she was in dire need of money.