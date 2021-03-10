Rakhi Sawant wants to play Sridevi in Naagin remake, shares her screentest

Rakhi Sawant shared a deepfake video on social media, where she replaced Sridevi in the iconic song Main Teri Dushman from Naagin, leaving fans bemused. Rakhi’s latest outing in Bigg Boss 14 has brought her a new wave of followers, and the actor is famous for doling out her personal brand of entertainment. While we are not yet over her Julie avatar in the Bigg Boss house — where she claimed to be a ghost, and now she has taken on the mantle of a ‘naagin’.

Rakhi can be seen dancing to the hit song ‘Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera’ and the caption read, “I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast – see and put ur choices in comment #rakhisawant #biggboss14.” Coincidentally, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play the character in a new film. The trilogy will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Vishal Furia.

Rakhi has won the heart of her fans with this video and it is going viral. A fan posted, “Julie bani Naagin 🐍,” while another wrote, “Different if we get casting in naagin she will definitely nail it 😍😍😍😍😍 n aaaaaagg 🔥🔥🔥🔥 laga degi wohh purii 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Post Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant has been busy with her mother Jaya Sawant’s treatment, who is battling cancer. Recently in an interview to a website, Rakhi shared that she is quite upset with Bigg Boss 14’s winner Rubina Dilaik for not visiting her mother or even calling her.

Rakhi Sawant had walked out of Bigg Boss 14 with Rs 14 lakh, mentioning that her amount will be a great help to her in getting her mother the correct treatment.