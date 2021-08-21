scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 21, 2021
After her ‘spider-woman’ charade, Rakhi Sawant to enter Bigg Boss OTT

Dressed as Spider-Woman, Rakhi Sawant had recently protested outside Bigg Boss OTT set, demanding an entry into the house.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 21, 2021 1:55:29 pm
rakhi sawant, bigg boss ottRakhi Sawant will join Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar. (Photo: PR, Rakhi/Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant’s recent ‘spider-woman’ antics have borne her positive results. The actor-dancer is finally set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house this Sunday. Joining host Karan Johar on the Sunday Ka Vaar, the former Bigg Boss champ will be seen interacting with housemates and indulging in some over-the-top fun.

Informing fans about her Bigg Boss OTT visit, Rakhi, in an Instagram video shares that her test is finally over. She then goes on to sing, “Shayad meri shaadi ka khayal,” before saying that she will take ‘jalebi, fafda, samosa’ and other snacks for Bigg Boss. Rakhi asks her followers to download Voot to watch her on the show, where she promises to take everyone’s class. The actor ends the video addressing to ‘Karan bhaiya’, adding that she is coming to celebrate rakhi with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

“Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi …… Mein aa rahi hu iss Sunday .. Inn Sab contestants ko batane ki Real OTT toh mein hi hu,” Rakhi Sawant captioned the post.

Also Read |Rakhi Sawant: ‘I was called ugly and fat, made fun of as I can’t speak English’

Along with her many fans, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also seemed excited about Rakhi’s visit, as she replied, “Rakhaa will miss you ” on her post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant, dressed in a Spider-Man suit had recently gatecrashed the Bigg Boss OTT set, demanding an entry in the show. Stating that she is ‘OTT- over the top’ in every season, she showed her displeasure at being ignored by the makers. Her hilarious video dancing on the theme song outside the set had even gone viral, leaving Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni to even claim that Rakhi should be made the new ‘bigg boss’.

 

More on her |Rakhi Sawant on walking out of Bigg Boss 14 finale with Rs 14 lakh: I have zero bank balance, need money for mother’s surgery
Hosted by Karan Johar, the digital version of Bigg Boss is a six-week prelude to the television show. The Voot series has Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Muskan Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath as contestants.

