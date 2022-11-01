Rakhi Sawant slams Sherlyn Chopra for filing complaint against Sajid Khan: ‘Yeh madam roz…’

Television personality Rakhi Sawant has been defending filmmaker Sajid Khan amid the controversy surrounding his participation in Bigg Boss 16, after being accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sherlyn Chopra, who was one of Sajid’s accusers, recently gave a statement at the Juhu police station in Mumbai. She had earlier complained that the police was not cooperating with her. Now, in a new video, Rakhi said said that the police knows which complaint has merit and which does not.

Sajid was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in Bollywood’s #MeToo movement in 2018. After he was announced as a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, several people protested. Sherlyn had earlier not registered any official complaint against him.

In a media interaction, reacting to Sherlyn’s recent complaint, Rakhi said, “Kyun lega jab woh (Sajid Khan) kusurwar hi nahin hain. Uske khilaf kisine gawahi nahin diya, court ne Sajid Khan ko saza-e-faasi ya kala paani ki saza hi nahin di. Tum makeup 4 kilo ka laga ke, saree pehen ke, media ke samne dusro pe dosh lagate ho. Sharam nahin ati tumhe? Chullu bhar paani me doob nahin jati tum (Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not at fault. No witness has testified against him, nor has the court punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself, making such allegations in front of the media while wearing makeup and saree? How do you sleep at night)?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi, who stood next to boyfriend Adil in the video, further added, “Police ko bhi pata chala ki case me dum hi nahin hain. Yeh madam roz nind se uth k aa ke complain karti hain, kabhi mere bhai Raj Kundra ke liye, kabhi mere bhai Sajid Khan ke liye. Kya hai iski problem? Abhi 6 mahine ruko kisi aur rape ka case le kar ayegi (There’s no truth in this case, even the police know that she keeps filing complains, either on my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan. What is her problem? After six months, she will file another complaint against somebody).” Rakhi also blamed Sherlyn for her own problems, and said, “Pehle khud toh sudhro fir dusro ko sudharna (Look at yourself before pointing fingers at others).”

Both Rakhi and Sherlyn are ex-contestants of the reality show. While Rakhi appeared in the first, 14th and 15th seasons of the show, Sherlyn was a part of the third season in 2009.

Sherlyn had earlier requested Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan to take action against Sajid. “My special request is to Salman Khan, who’s very conveniently ignoring the plight of women who’ve been wronged by his friend. People call you ‘Bhaijaan’, why can’t you take a stand for us? Why can’t you be a big brother to us? Why can’t you remove our molester, habitual offender, and habitual sexual predator from your house. Why this indifference to us?” Sherlyn was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sherlyn also said, “A woman officer of Juhu police recorded my statement. Police assured me Sajid Khan will be immediately called from Bigg Boss house for questioning. It’s unfortunate that such an accused is in Bigg Boss house. Action must be taken as we want justice”

Advertisement

Several celebrities, including Sona Mohapatra and Ali Fazal, have spoken up against Sajid’s participation in Bigg Boss, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan.