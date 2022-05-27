Rakhi Sawant says new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani isn’t okay with her choice of clothes, prefers ‘more covered’ dresses

Rakhi Sawant recently introduced her fans to her new boyfriend, the Bengaluru-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She recently also said that she’d received calls from a woman claiming to be Adil’s ex-girlfriend, who threatened to ruin their relationship. In a new interview, the controversial media personality spoke about Adil, and how they plan to take their relationship to the next level.

She told ETimes that while Adil has bought a house in Dubai for her, and has also gifted her a BMW, she values his love more than anything else. She said that what they have is real, because it’s not often that a man will introduce his girlfriend to his family this early in a relationship.

However, things aren’t entirely smooth with Adil and his family. He admitted that there is some ‘resistance’ from his family, but appreciated Rakhi for opening up about her past to him, and keeping nothing hidden. She even told him about her marriage to Ritesh, which Adil knew nothing about. Over the last year or so, Rakhi had spoken often about being married to a mysterious man named Ritesh, who for the longest time remained out of the public eye. They eventually split.

Rakhi also said that Adil hasn’t imposed any restrictions on her, such as quitting work, ‘but there are some things…’ Adil elaborated, “It is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered.”

Rakhi became a household name thanks to her popular dance numbers and occasional appearances in films. She is also a reality TV mainstay, and perpetually in the news thanks to her regular antics.