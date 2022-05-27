scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Rakhi Sawant says new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani isn’t okay with her choice of clothes, prefers ‘more covered’ dresses

Rakhi Sawant has said that her new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani would prefer if she wore 'more covered' dresses, and that their relationship has raised a few eyebrows in his family.

May 27, 2022 10:00:45 am
May 27, 2022 10:00:45 am
Rakhi Sawant with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant recently introduced her fans to her new boyfriend, the Bengaluru-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She recently also said that she’d received calls from a woman claiming to be Adil’s ex-girlfriend, who threatened to ruin their relationship. In a new interview, the controversial media personality spoke about Adil, and how they plan to take their relationship to the next level.

She told ETimes that while Adil has bought a house in Dubai for her, and has also gifted her a BMW, she values his love more than anything else. She said that what they have is real, because it’s not often that a man will introduce his girlfriend to his family this early in a relationship.

Also read |Rakhi Sawant reveals her new boyfriend Adil is 6 years younger to her: ‘Bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein’

However, things aren’t entirely smooth with Adil and his family. He admitted that there is some ‘resistance’ from his family, but appreciated Rakhi for opening up about her past to him, and keeping nothing hidden. She even told him about her marriage to Ritesh, which Adil knew nothing about. Over the last year or so, Rakhi had spoken often about being married to a mysterious man named Ritesh, who for the longest time remained out of the public eye. They eventually split.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rakhi also said that Adil hasn’t imposed any restrictions on her, such as quitting work, ‘but there are some things…’ Adil elaborated, “It is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered.”

Rakhi became a household name thanks to her popular dance numbers and occasional appearances in films. She is also a reality TV mainstay, and perpetually in the news thanks to her regular antics.

