Rakhi Sawant confirms she’s not legally married to Ritesh, issues ultimatum to him: ‘Give me a marriage certificate or…’

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15, the finalists were put in a tight spot. Two popular RJs were summoned to grill the contestants on matters from inside and outside the show. While Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were questioned about their relationship, Rakhi Sawant’s marriage became the highlight of the session.

On being asked why she chose Bigg Boss 15 as the platform to reveal her husband Ritesh Singh to the world, Rakhi said no one believed her during the last season when she said she was married. Ritesh then offered her to come to India and have a reception where she could officially introduce him. However, a few days after he landed, she was offered Bigg Boss 15, and she did not want to say no to it. “This is when I decided to announce my marriage on Bigg Boss 15. The show is also so popular and is watched across the globe, making it easier for me to tell the world.”

The Main Hoon Na actor confessed that she just checked Ritesh’s bank balance and agreed to marry him. Revealing that they took their pheras behind closed doors in a hotel room, Rakhi shared that she doesn’t blame anyone for pointing fingers at her. “There is no proof. There was no function,” she said in Hindi.

Getting visibly emotional talking about Ritesh, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist shared that her mother told her during the family week that he is waiting for her. However, she has decided that unless he legally weds her and gives her the marriage certificate, she won’t stay with him. “Don’t pity me Ritesh. If you think I am a good person and deserve your love, only then let’s take our relationship ahead. We are not legally married yet. But now, I want my rights as a wife and not any kind of sympathy. Give me a marriage certificate so that we can spend our lives together. If not, I don’t think we can stay together. We will have to part ways otherwise,” she added.

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, Ritesh too had confirmed that they were not married. Currently separated from his first wife, he is awaiting a divorce before he can marry Rakhi. “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends,” he said.