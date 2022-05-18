Rakhi Sawant reveals her new boyfriend Adil is 6 years younger to her: ‘Bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein’

Trust actor Rakhi Sawant to leave you amused with everything she does. Be it her banter in the Bigg Boss house, her flirting with Salman Khan or even updates about her life, Rakhi never fails to draw attention to herself. Recently, the actor revealed that she has a new boyfriend. During her recent public appearance, she introduced the paparazzi to a man named Adil Hussain Durrani through a video call. Now, in a new interview, she has given details about the new relationship.

Rakhi said she is six years older than her current boyfriend, but the age difference does not bother him. In fact, it was he who convinced her of their relationship by citing the example of celebrity couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor. Talking to The Times of India, Rakhi said, “He says he loves me very much. He gifted me a BMW.”

Rakhi and Adil apparently met through Adil’s sister Shelly, who is Rakhi’s friend. But Adil’s family is not ready for their relationship as Rakhi shared, “Bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein (Our relationship has become a big issue at his house).” As per the “Pardesia” dancer, his family doesn’t like the way she dresses up, but she is willing to change for them. She wants them to accept her as she has found love after a long time, “mushkil se pyar mila hai.”

Last month, Rakhi shared a photo of her new BMW X1 worth around Rs 40 lakhs and posed with Adil Khan Durrani and hair and skin specialist Shelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi was earlier married to Ritesh with whom she parted ways after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Rakhi and Ritesh participated in Bigg Boss 15 together. But soon after it got known that their marriage was illegal as Ritesh hadn’t divorced his first wife.