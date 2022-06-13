Rakhi Sawant returns to social media after accusing ex-husband Ritesh of hacking profile, Ritesh to file defamation case

Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant on Saturday night reached Oshiwara Police station to complain about former husband Ritesh Singh hacking into her social media profiles. The next day, she returned to her page and thanked her fans for standing by her. Sharing a picture which read ‘I am back’, the “Pardesiya” actor wrote, “Hello everyone, I am back on my Instagram. After all the nonsense which happened to me last night. Thank u. Love and love 💓.”

In a recent interview, she spoke about Ritesh giving her back the passwords. Rakhi also mentioned that she will take back the complaint, given she once loved him.

“Jo sacha pyar karte hain, woh cases nahi karte…It was he who wronged me by not telling me before marriage that he was already a married man who hadn’t divorced his first wife yet,” Rakhi Sawant told TOI.

Denying the allegations, Ritesh Singh, who is presently in Bihar with his parents, said that he will not gain anything by hacking her profile.

He also mentioned that he will respond to Rakhi’s claim in a legal manner. Ritesh mentioned that he intends to file a defamation case against Rakhi Sawant as he has suffered business losses because of her.

Rakhi Sawant had first introduced Ritesh Singh on Bigg Boss 15, revealing that she married him secretly three years ago.