Rakhi Sawant recreates Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl sass, deepfakes herself into My Name Is Khan

Rakhi Sawant transformed into Kajol from My Name Is Khan and Priyanka Chopra from Gunday in a new video. (Photo: Rakhi Sawant/Instagram)

Actor Rakhi Sawant continues to ‘entertain, entertain and entertain’ her fans even after Bigg Boss 14. The actor is leaving no chance to interact with her social media followers. On Saturday, Sawant shared a deepfake video in which she transformed into Priyanka Chopra and Kajol. The video features Rakhi’s face on Priyanka and Kajol’s face from their respective songs. This comes after a similar deepfake video where Rakhi stepped into Sridevi’s Naagin.

Sharing the video, which has been made with Reface App, Rakhi asked her fans, “Which one you liked most – Me in #MyNameisKhan as Mandira or from the song of #Gunday”. The clips also include Priyanka from her other projects, such as Dostana’s iconic swimsuit scene. The video received a lot of love from her fans and friends. While Vikas Gupta dropped many emojis in the comment section, Sofia Hayat and Shruti Gaokkar posted a love struck emoji.

Rakhi also received overwhelming comments from her fans. While one of her fans wrote that she looks like a supermodel, another wrote, “You are more attractive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Earlier this week, Rakhi shared a video in which she deepfaked late actor Sridevi. Sharing the video, Rakhi suggested she would love to play her on-screen. The 42-year-old posted the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “I love #sridevi Ji. One of my fav film is #Naagin. If remade who should they cast – see and put ur choices in comment”

Rakhi was last seen on Bigg Boss 14. She was one of the top five contenders of the reality show. She walked out of the show’s finale with Rs 14 Lakhs. Talking about her decision, Rakhi told indianexpress.com, “If I would have lost, I would be left with nothing. At least, I have a huge sum of money with me now. I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother’s medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries, and needed financial backing. I have no regrets, as that moment all I could think of was the growing bills that I need to pay soon.”

Rakhi’s mother is currently undergoing cancer treatment.