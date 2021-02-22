Rakhi Sawant on walking out of Bigg Boss 14 finale with Rs 14 lakh: I have zero bank balance, need money for mother’s surgery

Rakhi Sawant is happy and satisfied with the way her journey on Bigg Boss 14 culminated. The Pardesiya girl was probably the only contestant this season to have taken an effort to entertain the audience. While Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner, Rakhi Sawant walked out of the game show with Rs 14 lakh prize money.

The OG Bigg Boss champion spoke to indianexpress.com about her decision to quit in the finale, her experience and how host Salman Khan’s support helped her survive the game.

Excerpts from the conversation…

How does it feel to be touted as the ‘real entertainment queen’ of Bigg Boss?

I am so happy that I made the decision of coming back to the show. I really can’t express my gratitude for the way people have loved me. I have no regrets from my journey, especially on opening up about my marriage. All this while, I have been mum about it, and when you are in a show like Bigg Boss, and no one believes what you say, you tend to break down. I am thankful that I got the opportunity to open up about my life on the platform. The show gave me so much love that while I am here, I feel my soul is still in the house.

You were a part of the first season, and now this one. How different were both the journeys for you?

There were a lot of differences. When we did the first season, we had no idea about cameras or what kind of content works. People who kept a low profile like Rahul Roy went on to win the season. Now, there has been a natural upgrade, and contestants have realised the worth of entertainment. One has to fight, compete in tasks and assure they get enough audience votes to keep them safe. One has to be a package and not sit in a corner hoping to win. I am a born entertainer, and I did exactly what I do in real life. And I am so glad people loved me and made me reach so far.

Given you had so much love, what made you walk out of the show at the last moment, picking the money bag?

It was just a matter of a few hours, and at the end only one had to win. If I would have lost, I would be left with nothing. At least, I have a huge sum of money with me now. I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother’s medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries, and needed financial backing. I have no regrets, as that moment all I could think of was the growing bills that I need to pay soon.

You were the only contestant who had no social media team or PR while inside the house.

It all happened so quickly that I got no time. I gave my phone to my maid, and she has no clue how to use social media. I didn’t even get time to shop for makeup and clothes. I am glad that even without a PR machinery, I managed to win audiences’ love.

A section of viewers feels that you spoke about your marriage and even created Julie just for content.

I spoke about my marriage during the low moments while in the house. As for Julie, Rahul Mahajan spoke ill about my profession and how my fans were cheap. I was really upset and did not know how to express myself. I was even lonely and had no one to talk. When I came back from my shower that day, Julie was in me. You may call it fake content or entertainment but Julie helped me survive the game. She is my strong alter ego.

You were also accused of crossing your lines with Abhinav Shukla, when you pulled his shorts strings.

I don’t think there’s any line when it comes to love. I just wanted to have some good moments with him. Also, I did not cross any lines. I know my boundaries. I was given the task to be around him, and in a reflex moment, I did pull the strings, but his shorts didn’t fall off. So why make a hue and cry about it.

Apart from the audiences’ love you also had Salman Khan’s support throughout. What do you have to say about it?

He is a rockstar, and a legend in true self. He really supported me a lot, and I don’t think I would have managed to survive the game without him. When Jasmin hit me on my nose, I was in immense pain and wanted to leave but he gave me strength. Salman and the love of the audience helped me bear all the pain.

What has been the best and worst moments for you in Bigg Boss 14?

The worst was when Jasmin attacked me with the duck’s head. And I think every second I spent inside was best for me. I can still visualise each moment clearly. Bigg Boss is in my blood, in my DNA now, and whenever the show needs me, I will come running back.

Apart from Rakhi and Rubina, the other finalists of Bigg Boss 14 included Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.