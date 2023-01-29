Rakhi Sawant breaks down after her mother passes away, Jackie Shroff and Maanayata Dutt extend support

Rakhi Sawant’s mother, Jaya Sawant, passed away after a long battle with brain tumour and cancer. Rakhi took to Instagram and confirmed the news. Jaya breathed her last in a hospital in Mumbai, where she had been undergoing treatment. Recently, Rakhi had been sharing her mother’s photos and videos from the hospital and updating fans about her health. She had also requested fans to pray for her mother. The funeral will be held on Sunday (January 29).

In a statement she wrote, “With a deep sorrow, I Rakhi Sawant inform you the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering with some medical conditions, while I’m sad to say that she is gone. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12:00 afternoon.”

Videos of Rakhi and her family outside the hospital are doing the rounds on social media, where the actor is seen crying and keeps saying, “My mother has left me…” She also broke down near an ambulance as her mother’s body was being taken away.

Rakhi had earlier posted a video of herself sitting on the floor beside her mother in the hospital and captioned it, “Aaj meri maa ka haath sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu… kaha jauuuu… I miss you Aai (today my mother’s hand was lifted from my head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you mother. Nothing is left without you, now who will listen to me and who will hug me. What should I do now, where should I go. I miss you, mother).”

Several celebrities offered condolences. Jackie Shroff commented on her reel, “I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother; their soul will always be with us.” Nisha Rawal wrote to her saying, “My dear Rakhi my heart reaches out to you! I have seen aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile, seeing her this way broke my heart! Shall be praying for her peaceful journey! May God give you strength.” Maanayata wrote, “May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace .”