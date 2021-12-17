Rakhi Sawant upset by husband Ritesh’s behaviour on Bigg Boss 15: ‘Takleef hoti hai…’

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Rakhi Sawant sharing her sorrow about her husband Ritesh Singh’s indifferent behaviour towards her. Opening up to Tejasswi Prakash, she says that she was better off without him. ‘Aise pati rehne se na rahe better rahega (I would be better without a husband rather than someone like him),” Rakhi says.

In a video released by Colors TV, Rakhi Sawant is seen talking to Ritesh, telling him that while she is so possessive and loving towards him, he always disregards her. She even questions him for how long will he remain aloof and indifferent towards her. Rather than discussing their marital discord, Ritesh says, “Sar ka dard mat bano. Haath chhodo mera (Don’t become a headache. Leave my hands).”

The next moment, a visibly upset Rakhi sits in the garden area with Tejasswi sharing her pain. The Main Hoon Na actor tells her how Ritesh doesn’t even speak to her properly. She further says that she is worried about how will the marriage work if he behaves this way. “Bohot takleef hoti hai mujhe (I am really pained),” she adds.

Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard with Ritesh Singh. She had spoken about him in the last season, and this time the couple walked in hand in hand together. Sharing their love story, Ritesh had mentioned how he got her contact and connected to her via WhatsApp. After talking to each other for a while, the software professional from Belgium married Rakhi. Given the pandemic and travel restrictions, the two had been away for more than a year and thus decided to be on Bigg Boss.

However, recent reports also suggest that Ritesh is already married with a kid, and he and Rakhi are faking their marriage on the show. Given their relationship has already hit the rocks and he is expected to get evicted this weekend, it seems the Ritesh chapter is set to get end soon.