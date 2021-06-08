Rakhi Sawant is excited about her Indian Idol 12 appearance: ‘It’s going to be a blast’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rakhi Sawant is all set to entertain the television audience yet again. She will be making an appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The actor took to social media to share her excitement about being on the show and also promised ‘dhamaka’ on the episode.

In her latest Instagram video, Rakhi is seen in a traditional Maharashtrian outfit. She is decked up in gold jewellery that complements her look for the special episode. In the video, Rakhi says, “Hey guys, look where I am. I am on the sets of Indian Idol. It’s so exciting. Wow! I enjoyed myself a lot. My episode is going to come soon. So gear up to watch it. It’s going to be a blast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

While sharing the video, Rakhi addressed herself as a dancing idol who will be on Indian Idol. She wrote, “#dancingIdol #rakhisawant on #indianidol #season12 #Loveyouall #iamcoming soon #❤️ @abbhinavsrivastava #🤗”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant has been entertaining fans through social media. She keeps sharing hilarious videos on Instagram and is also often spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. A few days back, she left everyone in splits as she appeared as Mastani of Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Bajirao Mastani. She claimed she has dressed like Mastani to search for her Bajirao.

Indian Idol 12, currently judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Manoj Muntashir, is being shot in Daman due to lockdown restriction in Maharashtra. The singing reality show has been making headlines for Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar comments on makers asking him to praise the contestants irrespective of how they perform.