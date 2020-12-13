Rakhi Sawant: I will be funny and aggressive on Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 1. (Photo: PR Handout)

After winning hearts with her antics in Bigg Boss Season 1, Rakhi Sawant has entered the reality show’s latest season as a challenger.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rakhi talked about entering Bigg Boss 14, the show’s contestants, and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What brings back Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss?

It is my show. I kickstarted the first season, and all these years, my soul has been attached to it. I have seen so many people take home the trophy, and some were not even deserving. I am thankful to God that he gave me a second chance. This is my next innings on the show to prove myself.

How much has the show changed during these years?

There are a lot of changes. All of us were just kids, and had no clue about the reality show back then. We didn’t know where the cameras were placed, or how should one project themselves. Now, we understand how the show works and how important it is to stand for yourself. However, to be honest, the creatives are really smart, and twists things against you all the time. So you never know how things pan out.

And how much has Rakhi changed as a person, compared to the first season?

While the child in me is still the same, I have grown up now, seen life, and a lot of ups and downs. Now, I know how people react to certain situations. I will carefully pick my battles and not be emotional about everything happening with me. Most importantly, I would not let anyone take advantage of me.

If you could go back in time, would you change anything about your journey?

I think I should have fought more with people and also for the trophy. I should have kept a close eye on Rahul Roy, who managed to be an underdog and win the season. While I was quite entertaining, I should have showed my personality’s other side too.

You and Arshi are being touted as “frenemies” this season, and you also have a love-hate bond with Kashmera Shah. What can we expect from you guys?

All of them are chudails (witches), while I am a maha chudail. So do expect a lot of catfights on the show. I will not spare anyone.

What is your take on this season’s contestants?

I think it’s going to be a dhamakedar time in the show. I am sure the audience would really enjoy watching so many people in the house. I am not sure which side of mine will the audience like. I will be funny, aggressive and even emotional.

Arshad Warsi was the host during your time. How excited are you to interact with Salman Khan?

I think whatever Salman Khan says he is always right. Since we stay in the house, we don’t know what is right or wrong. However, he gives an unbiased opinion, and I am really excited to interact with him.

Rakhi Sawant’s rapid-fire

Describe these contestants:

Abhinav Shukla: He is like a tortoise who is moving steadily towards the trophy.

Eijaz Khan: He is very powerful. Also, he has a very dark side. Eijaz is hungry for love and life. I think I will plan a pooja for him once I am inside the house.

Rubina Dilaik: She just wants to rule and win. Also, she is a style icon like Hina Khan.

Jasmin Bhasin: She can be very cute and sometimes quite rude. She has all colours, and no one can judge her real self.

Kashmera Shah: She is Khujli Devi. She pokes people and then waits for them to react.

Arshi Khan: Babaseer (Piles)

Vikas Gupta: Mastermind

Rahul Mahajan: He is like a football, anyone and everyone can kick him.

Manu Punjabi: Very nice guy.

