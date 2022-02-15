Rakhi Sawant says she was planning a baby with husband Ritesh Singh: ‘He was not touching or kissing me…’

Rakhi Sawant has revealed that she was planning a baby with her estranged husband Ritesh Singh this year, but now that they’ve officially parted ways, she’s “constantly eating and feeling very depressed.” Rakhi announced their separation via a statement on Sunday.

Rakhi told ETimes that Ritesh stopped taking her calls and refused to listen to her mother. The actor said that while he hardly stayed with her since their marriage, she tried her best to stay with him.

Rakhi and Ritesh participated in Bigg Boss 15 together. But soon after it got known that their marriage was illegal as Ritesh hadn’t divorced his first wife who accused him of harassment. Bigg Boss alum said she is unaware about the details of his first marriage. She added that if Ritesh returns to her post his divorce, he needs to buy a house and a car of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

According to Rakhi, on one hand she was happy that Ritesh came out in open as her husband shunning those who had doubts about her married life, on the other hand, “a lot of things about him came out in the open.”

While Rakhi is wondering why Ritesh took the decision of walking out of the relationship one fine day, she believes he was staying at her house all this while just to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 finale, adding he was “not touching me or kissing me in front of the media.”

Rakhi shared that celebs like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahima Chaudhary, Kashmera Shah and Pratik Sehajpal have lent their support to her in the difficult time.