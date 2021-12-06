Rakhi Sawant fights with husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15, fans predict they will breakup soon

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, gear up to witness some marital discord as Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh will be at loggerheads. An experienced Bigg Boss contestant, Rakhi will try to warn her husband about how contestants in the reality show can take advantage of him. However, he will shrug off her advice saying “mujhe sikhane ki koshish mat karo (don’t try to teach me).”

In a promo shared by Colors on Monday, Ritesh can be seen in a deep conversation with co-inmate Devoleena Bhattcharjee. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor remembering her past relationship is seen crying and telling Ritesh how she was in a beautiful phase. Devoleena also shares that she wanted to get married but things didn’t work out.

Later, Rakhi Sawant questions Ritesh on why Devoleena was crying in front of him. As he explains about their heartfelt interaction, she warns him that people will use his emotions and he needs to be careful. When Ritesh says that he cannot change himself, Rakhi shoots back saying, ‘Tum game nahi samajhte Bigg Boss 15’. She also says that since he has got everything handed to him on a plate, he doesn’t understand the importance of this show. The two then end up promising to not talk to each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fans, who have been questioning their relationship ever since Ritesh entered the show, called out their fight as drama. They were also quick to predict that this fight will soon end up with them parting ways. A fan wrote, “#fakehusbandandwife 🤭Yeh toh hona hi tha😂,” while another fan commented, “Naatak shuru ho gaya ab inka, ab jia ji aur rakhi ka break up hoga😂😂😂😂mark my words!!”

Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. She was joined by husband Ritesh and the couple claimed that they tied the knot before the lockdown after meeting each other on WhatsApp. Talking about Ritesh, Rakhi had earlier told indianexpress.com that given how good looking he is, she is scared that women might fall for him.

She shared that he looks exactly like “Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor”, adding that she is scared that girls would fall for him, given he is “so good looking, educated and rich.”

Rakhi Sawant added, “I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let’s see how it goes.”