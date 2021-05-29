Rakhi Sawant dresses as Mastani to look for her Bajirao on the streets of Mumbai. Watch

Trust Rakhi Sawant to come up with the most quirky ideas. The former Bigg Boss contestant recently dressed up as Mastani from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer magnum-opus Bajirao Mastani. She was photographed at her complex in Mumbai and was heard telling the paparazzi that she is searching for her Bajirao.

In the video that surfaced online, Rakhi can be heard telling the photographers to either call her ‘Meera’ or ‘Mastani’. “I am searching for my Bajirao. I don’t know where is my husband Ritesh. I had one chance of meeting him, but that too is gone now. I had signed a contract for Nach Baliye for which he would have come. But today only I got the news that the show has been cancelled. Now I will never meet Ritesh who is in Canada,” Rakhi shared with the photographers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Rakhi further said that she is very sad and sang the song, “Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil Mere Kaam Ki Nahi”. She added, “Neither I am getting the vaccine nor am I able to go shopping. I couldn’t go for Khatron Ke Khiladi either and despite being married, I am not able to meet my husband.” A few moments later the actor danced around a Dabbawallah who was there to deliver food and asked him if he is her Baijrao.

The actor was last seen entertaining the audience in the fourteenth season of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss. While entering the show, she had said that she wishes to prove herself. She told indianexpress.com, “It is my show. I kickstarted the first season, and all these years, my soul has been attached to it. I have seen so many people take home the trophy, and some were not even deserving. I am thankful to God that he gave me a second chance. This is my next innings on the show to prove myself.”

Also read | Rakhi Sawant wants to play Sridevi in Naagin remake, watch her screentest

The actor-dancer was overwhelmed with the love she received post her Bigg Boss 14 stint. She shared she could never imagine that she’ll become a fan favourite yet again.