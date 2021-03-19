Rakhi Sawant: ‘I was called ugly and fat, made fun of as I can’t speak English’

Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant is overwhelmed with the love she is currently receiving post her Bigg Boss 14 stint. She says she could never imagine that she’ll become a fan favourite yet again, at this phase in her life. Rakhi, who finished fifth in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card. She had first appeared in the show in its debut season in 2006.

Recalling how she had to struggle with body shaming and being called “ugly”, Rakhi told ETimes, “I have always been disregarded by people. People would make fun of me, they would pass comments on me, body shame, face shame me. They would make fun of my English and that I can’t speak English. Nobody knows how I’ve survived the difficult times. I was called ugly looking, fat, motormouth, gutter mouth. I have taken everything with a pinch of salt and forgiven everyone. I always focused on my work and finally I’ve got all the love.”

Calling the new-found adulation a dream come true, Rakhi candidly said that unlike before, now people want to click pictures with her and even appreciate her. “In between when things were not working in my favour, nobody would follow me or click my pictures when I would step out of my gym, but now wherever I go, photographers click my pictures. Everything seems like a dream and when I step out, I get scared if all this love and admiration is true,” she added.

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 14 as a Challenger. She said she returned to the show as she needed money for her mother’s cancer treatment. While her fellow Challengers kept getting evicted, she established her stronghold, and emerged as the most entertaining housemate of the recent season. Her Julie avatar impressed Salman Khan too.

Rakhi was also seen nursing her ailing mother. While her industry friends and fellow Bigg Boss contestants visited her at the hospital and also sent their wishes, Salman Khan and brother Sohail offered financial support. Rakhi shared video messages to all of them and her fans via her Instagram handle.