Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant mocks Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship

Just like many others who are talking about Bigg Boss 12 jodi Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant too has something to say about the veteran bhajan singer. The drama queen has shared a series of videos on her Instagram account where she is mocking the age difference between Anup and Jasleen. The veteran singer is 65-years-old and his girlfriend-student Jasleen is 28.

In the video, Rakhi says she can’t believe that the popular ghazal singer is dating “hot” Jasleen. She even advised the singer to be careful of other men in the house who are much younger than him. Later, she even shared a couple of throwback photos with the veteran singer.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have been hogging limelight ever since they made their relationship official during the premiere of Bigg Boss 12.

Talking about her relationship with the veteran singer, Jasleen had told indianexpress.com, “We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we have for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism. I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond.”

