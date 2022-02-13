Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Ritesh: ‘A lot has happened after Bigg Boss’

Rakhi Sawant has announced that she is separating from husband Ritesh Singh. The two appeared on Bigg Boss 15 together that ended in January. After the show, the two had accepted that they were never legally married.

“Dear Fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the Bigg Boss alum wrote on social media.

“I m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage had become the highlight of the session. She had announced her marriage a few years earlier but had given few details of her husband. She chose Bigg Boss 15 to introduce Ritesh to the world.

Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild cards. Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild cards.

She said no one believed her when she said she was married. Ritesh then offered her to come to India and have a reception where she could officially introduce him. However, he was offered the reality show in the meanwhile. “This is when I decided to announce my marriage on Bigg Boss 15. The show is also so popular and is watched across the globe, making it easier for me to tell the world.”

She had added that the wedding took place behind closed doors and wasn’t formalised legally. Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, Ritesh too had confirmed that they were not married. Currently separated from his first wife, he is awaiting a divorce before he can marry Rakhi. “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends,” he said.