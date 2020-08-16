Rakesh Bedi boards Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Taarak’s boss

Rakesh Bedi revealed August 14 was his first day on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Rakesh Bedi, mainly known for his comedic performances in TV shows and movies, is officially a part of the cast of Sony SAB’s sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Bedi confirmed the news to The Times of India. He said, “Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets.” He further elaborated on his role and told the daily, “It is very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha’s boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materalise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal.”

He added, “This time when the shooting started once again, I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored.”

Bedi gained limelight when he starred in comedy shows in 1990s and 2000s like Shrimaan Shrimati and Yes Boss. He recently played a role in another popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd