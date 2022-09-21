Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha says the comedian ‘fought very hard’: ‘He was a true fighter but…’

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest for the second time. He was battling for life for the past one and a half months at Delhi’s AIIMS and was on the ventilator. He first got admitted to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in the city. His wife Shikha Srivastava, who was hopeful of his recovery, was inconsolable after his death.

During an interview with ETimes, Shikha shared she was praying for her husband to come out of the hospital. She said, “He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened.” However, she called her husband a “true fighter” as he struggled for his life for almost 41 days in the hospital.

The late comedian’s nephew Kushal Srivastava also revealed that the family was ‘confident’ about the actor-comedian’s recovery till yesterday.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name in the television and film industry. He gained popularity with his several comic characters that he played during his journey in the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He later also entered the third season of Bigg Boss.

After he passed away on Wednesday, many celebrities from the film and television fraternity paid their tribute to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” PM Modi tweeted.”

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement 🙏” Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and several others condoled Srivastava’s death on social media.

Raju Srivastava’s funeral will take place on Thursday morning in Delhi.