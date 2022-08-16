Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, condition ‘slowly’ getting better

August 16, 2022 4:53:59 pm
There is a slight improvement in the condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who continues to remain in the ICU on life support, his business manager said Tuesday.
Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.
“Raju’s condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness,” the artist’s manager Nayan Soni told PTI.
Last week, Srivastava’s family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was “stable” and requested people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”.
Subscriber Only Stories
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.
Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, the remake of “Bombay to Goa” and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Pick up the fallen flags’: Shenaz Treasury raises awareness on the need to respect the tricolour
‘Some leaders instigating party workers’: Ashok Gehlot takes veiled attack on Sachin Pilot
Karnataka CM launches 75 electric buses for Bengaluru
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, condition ‘slowly’ getting better
Women’s FTP ’22-’25: Indian women’s team to play 2 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is in three-year cycle
SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2022: When, where and website to check
Kerala cyclist pedals to London with message of peace
A ‘special’ tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence wins hearts online
Dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara collapses in rain, restoration work begins
Apple lays off recruiters as part of its slowdown in hiring
Signal accounts hacked: Here’s how to check whether you’re affected