Raju Srivastava is recovering, he’ll soon be back, says brother Deepu Srivastava

Amid rumours about Raju Srivastava’s deteriorating health, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava has shared an update about the comedian-actor’s health condition.

Srivastava is being treated at Delhi’s AIIMS since August 10 when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

In the video, Deepu Srivastava said, “Please do not believe the rumours. Your favourite Raju ji is in the ICU in Delhi at one of the best hospitals in the country. The best doctors are treating him. He is also recovering. Raju bhai is a fighter and he will soon be back with his ‘Comedy Ki Dukaan’. So, don’t worry. Doctors are giving their best. Just pray for his speedy recovery.”

He also asked people to believe only health updates which come from family members. “When the family will share an update, you will know. So, don’t believe anyone else. Just keep patience. Raju ji will be back.”

On Thursday, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava said her husband is “stable” and the doctors are treating him well.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha told PTI.

Raju Srivastava, who became a household name after participating in the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, suffered a cardiac arrest while he was working out in a Delhi gym. He was immediately taken to Delhi’s AIIMS.

Last week, Srivastava’s family released a statement on his social media handles, saying his condition was “stable” and requested people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”.

Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.