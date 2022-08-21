Raju Srivastava ‘improving steadily,’ says Shekhar Suman after speaking with comedian’s family

Raju Srivastava continues to be in the hospital after suffering from a heart attack on August 10. Shekhar Suman, on Sunday, took to Twitter to share a health update about the comedian. Passing on his family members’ information, Shekhar shared that Raju is still unconscious but ‘supposedly improving steadily’.

“Today’s update on Raju according to his family members…his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev,” he tweeted.

The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then.

On Friday, Raju’s brother Deepu Srivastava, in a video message informed that the comedian is recovering and is in the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital. He also urged people not to pay attention to rumours and requested them to continue to shower wishes on his brother for his well-being. Deepu said, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

His wife Shikha Srivastava also called her husband a ‘fighter’ and said, he ‘will come back to be amongst all of us’. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” she told PTI.

Shikha Srivastava requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family’s ‘morale’. She said, “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy. We need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, he is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity.”

Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Srivastava is the chairperson of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.