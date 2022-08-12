scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Raju Srivastava remains on life support, daughter says his condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’ after heart attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to remain under observation at the AIIMS in New Delhi, following his heart attack on Wednesday.

August 12, 2022 9:52:09 am
Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS after suffering a heart attack.

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’, his daughter Antara has said. The comedian was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a workout session in his hotel. He remains on life support, surrounded by his family, according to a Times of India report.

Raju’s daughter told TOI that he would make it a point to workout in whichever city he was, and that he has no history of heart conditions. “The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU,” Antara said.

Earlier reports said that the comedian was moved to the AIIMS in New Delhi, which is where he had an angioplasty done previously. His close friend Dr Aneel Morarka told TOI that Raju ‘is on ventilator’ support and that the entire family is praying for his recovery. Another TOI report quoted a top TV industry personality as saying that the comedian ‘has still not regained consciousness’.

His team had shared an official update on social media on Thursday, asking his fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. On the same day, a PTI report cited hospital officials as saying that Raju was “critical and on ventilator” support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath both contacted the comedian’s family and wished him a speedy recovery.

Raju Srivastava has appeared in cameo roles in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, among others. He also participated in television popular reality show, Bigg Boss season three. He broke out after appearing in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

