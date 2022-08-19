Raju Srivastava health update: Ahsaan Qureshi says they need a miracle, Manoj Muntashir says ‘don’t give up now’

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable now after his health deteriorated on Thursday, his family members have said. They have also requested people not to spread negative news even as the comedian’s friends prayed for his health, and a ‘miracle’. There were reports on Thursday that Raju’s ‘brain had stopped functioning’. His family, via post on his Instagram handle asked people not to believe rumours, and added that doctors are doing their best to treat Raju.
Writer Manoj Muntashir also shared a post wishing for Raju’s better health. Addressing the comedian directly, he wrote in Hindi, “Don’t give up, just put a little more effort. Our hands are joined in prayer.” Many of Raju’s fans commented on the post, sharing prayers for him.
Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi, meanwhile, told Pinkvilla, “Doctors have given up. They’ve told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.” Sunil Pal also requested his fans to pray for him. “His brain has stopped functioning. Please pray for him,” he told media on Thursday.
Actor Rajpal Yadav shared a video on Instagram in which he said he is waiting to meet Raju after he gets better. The video was captioned, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai …miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial.”
In the video, speaking in Hindi, Rajpal said, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Srivastava has been in the intensive care unit for 10 days after he suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill. He continues to be on the ventilator and is critical.
The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to AIIMS. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.
Shefali Shah explains the difference between Delhi Crime Season 1 and 2: ‘It’s not just them as cops…’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's workPremium
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Clean toilets, inspired teachers: How India’s capital is fixing its schools
Mike Tyson spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport month after his expiry date coming soon remark
Janmashtami 2022: Prepare this special prasad recipe to sweeten the celebrations
We welcome investigation; my work can’t be stopped, says Manish Sisodia as CBI searches his residence
‘A serious issue, will look into it’: Supreme Court on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs
Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash
While You Were Asleep: New Zealand A announce squad for India tour, Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek in Cincinnati and Pakistan clinch ODI series vs the Netherlands
The bloody uprising against the Taliban led by one of their own
Want to get more creative? Go for a walk
Arjun Kapoor believes he’s ‘a bit underrated’ as an actor: ‘Craft is not given its due in mainstream cinema’
Vijay Varma on Darlings: I hate my character to the core, will never revisit the film
Bad Sisters review: Apple’s brilliant new black comedy is an endlessly bingeable treat, and one of the year’s best shows