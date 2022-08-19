scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Raju Srivastava health update: Ahsaan Qureshi says they need a miracle, Manoj Muntashir says ‘don’t give up now’

As Raju Srivastava’s family says the actor is being treated by doctors, his friends are praying for him.

raju srivastavRaju Srivastava recently suffered a heart attack. (Photo: Raju Srivastava/Instagram)

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable now after his health deteriorated on Thursday, his family members have said. They have also requested people not to spread negative news even as the comedian’s friends prayed for his health, and a ‘miracle’. There were reports on Thursday that Raju’s ‘brain had stopped functioning’. His family, via post on his Instagram handle asked people not to believe rumours, and added that doctors are doing their best to treat Raju.

Writer Manoj Muntashir also shared a post wishing for Raju’s better health. Addressing the comedian directly, he wrote in Hindi, “Don’t give up, just put a little more effort. Our hands are joined in prayer.” Many of Raju’s fans commented on the post, sharing prayers for him.

Also read |Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk

Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi, meanwhile, told Pinkvilla, “Doctors have given up. They’ve told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.” Sunil Pal also requested his fans to pray for him. “His brain has stopped functioning. Please pray for him,” he told media on Thursday.
Actor Rajpal Yadav shared a video on Instagram in which he said he is waiting to meet Raju after he gets better. The video was captioned, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai …miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial.”

In the video, speaking in Hindi, Rajpal said, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahsaan Qureshi (@ahsaanqureshi_)

Srivastava has been in the intensive care unit for 10 days after he suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill. He continues to be on the ventilator and is critical.
The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to AIIMS. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:29:06 am
Next Story

Shefali Shah explains the difference between Delhi Crime Season 1 and 2: ‘It’s not just them as cops…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

4

Dobaaraa movie review: This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

5

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Express Opinion

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work

Premium
Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Streetwise Kolkata

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Web Series Review

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Premium
'Serious issue': SC on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs

'Serious issue': SC on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shehnaaz gill
Shehnaaz Gill shakes a leg at brother Shehbaz’s music video Aunda Sanda’s launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement