Raju Srivastava health update: Ahsaan Qureshi says they need a miracle, Manoj Muntashir says ‘don’t give up now’

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable now after his health deteriorated on Thursday, his family members have said. They have also requested people not to spread negative news even as the comedian’s friends prayed for his health, and a ‘miracle’. There were reports on Thursday that Raju’s ‘brain had stopped functioning’. His family, via post on his Instagram handle asked people not to believe rumours, and added that doctors are doing their best to treat Raju.

Writer Manoj Muntashir also shared a post wishing for Raju’s better health. Addressing the comedian directly, he wrote in Hindi, “Don’t give up, just put a little more effort. Our hands are joined in prayer.” Many of Raju’s fans commented on the post, sharing prayers for him.

Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi, meanwhile, told Pinkvilla, “Doctors have given up. They’ve told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.” Sunil Pal also requested his fans to pray for him. “His brain has stopped functioning. Please pray for him,” he told media on Thursday.

Actor Rajpal Yadav shared a video on Instagram in which he said he is waiting to meet Raju after he gets better. The video was captioned, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai …miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial.”

In the video, speaking in Hindi, Rajpal said, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”

Srivastava has been in the intensive care unit for 10 days after he suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill. He continues to be on the ventilator and is critical.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to AIIMS. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.