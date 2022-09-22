scorecardresearch
Raju Srivastava funeral: Last rites performed at Nigambodh ghat, Sunil Pal-Ahsaan Qureshi pay last respect

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning in New Delhi. He is survived by his wife Shikha and their two children. 

raju srivastavaRaju Srivastava passed away on September 21. (Photo: ANI)

Late comedian Raju Srivastava‘s funeral procession concluded on Thursday early noon. The last rites were held at Nigambodh ghat in New Delhi.

Raju’s friends and Great Indian Laughter Challenge contemporaries like Sunil Pal and Ashaan Qureshi arrived on site to pay last respects to the late comedian. While speaking with the media, Sunil said, “He will always be remembered. He was our teacher.”

Also Read |liveRaju Srivastava funeral Live Updates: Comedian laid to rest, family says goodbye

Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 in New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital, where he had been admitted for over a month. The comedian had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in the capital. He was immediately rushed to AIIMS at the time.

raju srivastava (Photo: ANI) ahsaan qureshi Ahsaan Qureshi paid his last respects to Raju Srivastava. (Photo: ANI)

After hearing the news of his untimely death, personalities from different fields shared their condolences and remembered Raju’s legacy of laughter and wit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as well: “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Apart from being a known figure in the world of Hindi entertainment, Raju also dabbled in politics. After being a part of Samajwadi Party for a short while, Raju soon joined hands with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2014.

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and their two children.

