scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Raju Srivastava’s daughter pens emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Grateful to Bachchan uncle for being there for us’

Raju Srivastava. who was first noticed for his resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan, regarded the veteran actor as his childhood hero and idol.

Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava with Amitabh Bachchan.(Photo: Instagram/Raju Srivastava)

Crediting Amitabh Bachchan for playing an instrumental role in her father’s success, Antara, daughter of late comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, on Tuesday expressed her gratitude towards the megastar for standing by their family in these tough times.

Srivastava, who was first noticed for his resemblance to Bachchan, regarded the veteran actor as his childhood hero and idol. The comedian died last Wednesday at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in hospital. He was 58.

In an Instagram post shared on Srivastava’s official page, Antara thanked Bachchan for being a source of “strength and support” to the family. “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabh bachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever…

“My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava, my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you,” she wrote alongside the pictures of her father with the screen legend.

According to Antara, Raju Srivastava had saved Bachchan’s number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contacts. “You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru. Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also,” she further said.

Also Read |Raju Srivastava used wit and satire to critique the human condition

During his hospitalisation, Amitabh Bachchan had sent a voice note to Srivastava’s family to help them with the stand-up artiste’s treatment.

“Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him,” added Antara in the post. A day after Srivastava’s demise, Bachchan had posted a tribute on his personal blog and remembered the comic for his “sense of timing and the colloquial humour”.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym. He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi last Thursday.

Advertisement

Srivastava, whose career spanned almost four decades in the comedy and film circuit, featured in hit Hindi movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya and Baazigar before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 comedy competition show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

He was also the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

Raju Srivastava is also survived by wife Shikha and son Aayushmaan.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:38:56 pm
Next Story

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says he is the saviour of the ‘bullied’: ‘I bully the ones who bully’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient Asha Parekh’s rare photos from the archives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement