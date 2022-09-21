scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Raju Srivastava (1963-2022): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Gupta, Manoj Muntashir and others pay tribute to comedian

Raju Srivastava death news live updates: Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 58. Leading personalities from the world of entertainment and politics have condoled his death.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2022 11:28:02 am
raju srivastava deathRaju Srivastava was 58. (Express Archives)

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58. He was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill at a gym last month. Srivastava had a history of heart ailment and earlier had stents inserted.

He had been on life support since then and had also shown some signs of improvement. Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Raju Srivastava’s wife to check on his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called Srivastava’s family, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ever since the news of the comedian’s demise emerged, his colleagues and friends from the industry have expressed their condolences.

From the film world to politicians, leading figures condoled his death.

Tusshar Kapoor shared a tweet which read, “RIP,” as the actor posted a photo of the late comedian. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted in Hindi, “You will be deeply missed. May God keep you in his sight.” Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, actor Nimrat Kaur, Manoj Joshi among more mourned the death of the comic star.

Live Blog

The who's who of the entertainment industry pays tribute to Raju Srivastava.

11:28 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Taran Adarsh mourns Raju's death

"Heartbreaking... Friend, well-wisher, neighbour #RajuSrivastava ji, you will be missed... Om Shanti," read his tweet. 

11:25 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Film distributor Raj Bansal on comedian's death
11:23 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Comedian Vipul Goel on Raju: 'Thanks for the entertainment'

'RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians,' read his post. 

11:20 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Raju Srivastava
11:18 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Jagat Prakash Nadda mourns Raju's death

"I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava ji. Raju Srivastava ji left a different mark in the world of comedy. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul," tweeted BJP's JP Nadda. 

11:11 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Manoj Muntashir on Raju Srivastava

"आप बहुत याद आयेंगे राजू भाई! ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दे," tweeted lyricist Manoj Muntashir. 

11:10 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Harshdeep Kaur on Raju Srivastava

"This is the saddest news…He was such a kind & humble soul… Thank you for always making us smile & laugh even in the darkest of times… We’ll miss you Raju Ji," the singer shared. 

Raju Srivastava was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He appeared in cameo roles in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, among others. He became a household name after he took the stage as a stand-up comedian in the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Later, he also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season three. He was also the chairman of Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

