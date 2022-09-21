Raju Srivastava (1963-2022): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Gupta, Manoj Muntashir and others pay tribute to comedian

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58. He was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill at a gym last month. Srivastava had a history of heart ailment and earlier had stents inserted.

He had been on life support since then and had also shown some signs of improvement. Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Raju Srivastava’s wife to check on his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called Srivastava’s family, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ever since the news of the comedian’s demise emerged, his colleagues and friends from the industry have expressed their condolences.

Rest In Peace Raju.

Thank you for all these years of fun and laughter pic.twitter.com/iYHCA14QM4 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 21, 2022

From the film world to politicians, leading figures condoled his death.

Tusshar Kapoor shared a tweet which read, “RIP,” as the actor posted a photo of the late comedian. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted in Hindi, “You will be deeply missed. May God keep you in his sight.” Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, actor Nimrat Kaur, Manoj Joshi among more mourned the death of the comic star.