Raju Srivastava critical, wife Shikha says doctors have not given up

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for nine days following a heart attack, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical, sources said Thursday.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

“He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness,” a source told PTI.

As worries mounted over the state of his health and some speculated that he was brain dead, his daughter Antara told PTI that “doctors are still treating him”. She said she would not be able to comment further.

Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha told Times of India, “Doctors are present on earth in the form of God. They are doing very well. These rumours are baseless that they have given up. Things are being handled medically and it will take time to happen. We have to struggle and patiently wait for the struggles. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.”

Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health.

Last week, Raju Srivastava’s family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was “stable” and requesting people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

