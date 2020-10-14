Rajshree Thakur quits Shaadi Mubarak citing hectic schedule

Rajshree Thakur played the role of Preeti Jindal in Shaadi Mubarak. (Photo: PR, Rati Pandey/Instagram)

Star Plus show Shaadi Mubarak that launched last month is set to undergo a major change. The lead actor Rajshree Thakur has decided to quit the show, and Rati Pandey will now step into her shoes.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com that Rajshree was finding it tough to deal with the long hours of shoot. Also, since she has a young child at home, she wasn’t able to manage everything. Given it’s a daily, and she is playing the protagonist, the makers couldn’t even ease her schedule. The actor had a heart-to-heart talk with the producers, and both the parties amicably decided that they could not function this way. Hence, Thakur resigned, and the makers started their hunt for a new actor.

Sharing that the character resonated with her, Rajshree Thakur in a statement said that it will always stay close to her heart. “Playing Preeti has been a wonderful journey. However, as all things do, it has come to an end. The character deeply resonates with me and will stay in my heart. I had a great time working with Manav, Rajeshwari, Shefali, Aakanksha, Gaurav. However, I had to take this decision to focus on my health as the schedule was too hectic for me. A big thank you to everyone who supported me and loved Preeti. My best wishes are always with the show and the entire team of Shaadi Mubarak.”

Calling it an amicable parting, producer Shashi Mittal said, “If an actor wants to opt out of a show due to her own reasons, we totally understand and respect her decision. Ours was a very peaceful and amicable parting. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours. As for the replacement is concerned, we have got actor Rati Pandey on board who will take over this role in the coming days. ”

Hitler Didi fame Rati Pandey has already joined the cast and started shoot as the new Preeti. However, she will be seen on screen only after a few days.

Shaadi Mubarak also stars Manav Gohil and Rajeshwari Sachdev.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd