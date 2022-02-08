Rajkummar Rao pulls Kapil Sharma’s leg for having two kids in quick succession, watch the host’s hilarious comeback

The latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show features Badhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. In the new clip, we see Kapil and his team engaging in a fun banter with the two actors as well as the director of the movie, Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

In the first few seconds of the video, we see Raj and Bhumi make a musical entrance. Later, Kapil questions Bhumi about her unique saree which has something written all over it. Bhumi explains that her white saree has the word love written in different languages. She added that every time she has come wearing a saree to Kapil’s show, her movies have been successful. Rajkummar immediately quipped, “Pehle bolti, main bhi pehen ke aata” (Had you mentioned this sooner, I too would have come in a saree).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The actor’s quick response floored the audience as well as Bhumi and Kapil. Sometime later, we see Kapil teasing Rajkummar about being a married man. The actor said that while he has only gotten married recently, Kapil has created a record of producing two babies within a period of one-and-a-half years.

Kapil gave a hilarious response saying, “Dekhiye, bhai sahab, aap filmein produce kar rahe hain. Humse bhi jo banta hum kar rahe hai” (You are producing movies, meanwhile I am also doing what I do best).

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaai Do releases in theatres on February 11.